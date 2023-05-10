May 11, 2023

Daily Record Staff//May 10, 2023

Home>Digital Edition>

May 11, 2023

May 11, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//May 10, 2023

Related Content

May 10, 2023

[iframe src='https://www.pageturnpro.com/The-Daily-Record/108436-TDR051023/sindex.html' width='1260' height='7[...]

May 9, 2023

May 9, 2023

[iframe src='https://www.pageturnpro.com/The-Daily-Record/108426-TDR050923/sindex.html' width='1260' height='7[...]

May 8, 2023

May 8, 2023

[iframe src='https://www.pageturnpro.com/The-Daily-Record/108411-TDR050823/sindex.html' width='1260' height='7[...]

May 7, 2023

May 5, 2023

[iframe src='https://www.pageturnpro.com/The-Daily-Record/108396-TDR050523/sindex.html' width='1260' height='7[...]

May 4, 2023

May 4, 2023

[iframe src='https://www.pageturnpro.com/The-Daily-Record/108383-TDR050423/sindex.html' width='1260' height='7[...]

May 3, 2023

May 3, 2023

[iframe src='https://www.pageturnpro.com/The-Daily-Record/108371-TDR050323/sindex.html' width='1260' height='7[...]

May 2, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

9/5/2023

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Crump joins army of lawyers seeking sex abuse cases against Archdiocese of Balti[...]

9/5/2023

Johns Hopkins Bayview names first woman president

9/5/2023

Alsobrooks joins field of Md. Democrats seeking U.S. Senate seat in 2024

9/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Morgan St. names new dean of School of Architecture and Planning

10/5/2023
Francisco Santana shops at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, New Jersey, on Feb. 9, 2023. The inflation surge led Santana, a New York City resident, to shift his grocery shopping from local chains to Walmart. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

US prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist

10/5/2023
This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023 depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. (Perrigo via AP)

FDA panel backs over-the-counter sales of birth control pill

10/5/2023
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 25, 2023. Santos has been arrested on federal criminal charges. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to charges alleging fraud, theft at heart o[...]

10/5/2023

Stem cell commission awards $14M to accelerate research

10/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT