Morgan St. names new dean of School of Architecture and Planning

Daily Record Staff//May 10, 2023

Morgan St. names new dean of School of Architecture and Planning

Morgan St. names new dean of School of Architecture and Planning

By Daily Record Staff

//May 10, 2023

Morgan State University President David K. Wilson and Provost Hongtao Yu Wednesday announced the appointment of Abimbola O. Asojo, Ph.D. as the new dean of its School of Architecture and Planning.

Abimbola O. Asojo, Ph.D.

Asojo, a distinguished global professor, was chosen following a comprehensive national search. She will assume her position Aug. 2 as Morgan’s second dean in the school’s history. She replaces former dean Mary Anne Akers, the school’s inaugural dean, who left the university in July 2022. Since Aker’s departure, the School of Architecture and Planning has advanced under the interim leadership of Siddhartha Sen, Ph.D.

Asojo will lead a school that offers one of only two professional architecture programs in the state of Maryland and the only such program in Baltimore. She is charged with leading SA+P program development and expansion and the advancement of the school’s undergraduate and graduate programs.

Asojo joins Morgan with more than 25 years of classroom leadership and community-based service-learning experience with a portfolio of professional accomplishments including national and international projects recognized for innovative designs and contributions to architecture studies in higher education. Her background includes a scholarly focus on cross-cultural design, architectural lighting design, African architecture, computing and design, global issues, sustainable design and K-12 spaces.

Prior to her appointment at Morgan, Asojo served for the past 12 years at the University of Minnesota, where she held the positions of associate dean for faculty at the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs and a professor of Interior Design at the School of Architecture at the College of Design. She is also a fellow of the University of Minnesota Institute on the Environment, where she co-founded the lighting design minor in the College of Design in 2019, and a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects. Before her time at the University of Minnesota, she was a professor at the University of Oklahoma, College of Design.

Her work has been widely published in international journals and books. She is a licensed architect and holds a National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) certification. Dr. Asojo is also a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the Interior Design Educators Council (IDEC), and the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES).

