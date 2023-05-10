Daily Record Staff//May 10, 2023
Rita’s opening new location in Baltimore’s Renaissance District
//May 10, 2023
Rita’s Italian Ice signed a lease with David S. Brown Enterprises for a new location at 419 W. Baltimore in the city’s Renaissance District, footsteps away from University of Maryland, Baltimore.
The new store is scheduled to open in May.
The 400 W. Baltimore St. project is in the heart of Baltimore’s Educational and Cultural District next to University of Maryland Medical System and only blocks from Camden Yards, The Baltimore Convention Center, CFG Arena, and Lexington Market. It delivers 12,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space with street level suites on both north and south sides of Baltimore Street.
Current tenants include national retailers such as Nando’s and Taco Town with expected openings for a new Starbucks and Qdoba in 2023.-
