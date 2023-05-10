Jobs//May 10, 2023
SENIOR COUNSEL FOR LITIGATION HIGHER EDUCATION DIVISION
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Senior Counsel for Litigation in the Higher Education Division.
Closing Date: Monday, May 22, 2023.
See full ad at
www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
