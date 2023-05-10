Stem cell commission awards $14M to accelerate research

Daily Record Staff//May 10, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Stem cell commission awards $14M to accelerate research

Stem cell commission awards $14M to accelerate research

By Daily Record Staff

//May 10, 2023

The Maryland Stem Cell Research (MSCRF) Commission Wednesday announced  more than $14.1 million in grant awards to promote innovative research that will strengthen and advance stem cell treatments and technologies in Maryland.

This is the largest amount awarded to Maryland-based institutions and companies since 2010 and was made possible as a result of increased funding from the state, according to the MSCRF. It is also the first time that the Commission awarded funding to Maryland-based companies under MSCRF’s new Manufacturing Assistance Program, established to boost cell therapy manufacturing capabilities in the State.

Thirty-nine scientists from Maryland-based research institutions and companies will be receiving awards from this round of funding to advance research addressing an array of medical conditions, including cancer, eye, heart, bone, blood, digestive, and central nervous system diseases.

Awardees include academic scientists from Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland, Baltimore County; University of Maryland, College Park; University of Maryland, Baltimore; Lieber Institute for Brain Development, Hugo W. Moser Research Institute at Kennedy Krieger and The Geneva Foundation.

From the commercial sector, awardees include Vita Therapeutics Inc., Theradaptive Inc., Caring Cross Inc., RoosterBio Inc. and Reprocell U.S.A. Inc.

Awardees submitted proposals to the commission in response to its Request for Applications (RFAs) for its second round of funding in fiscal year 2023. Earlier this fiscal year, the Commission awarded an additional $4.2 million in research grants.

With the support of Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland General Assembly, MSCRF has a current budget of $20.5 million for fiscal year 2024. The commission has also issued RFAs for its first-round of 2024 funding in hopes of continuing to accelerating cutting-edge research and cures through the various programs of the MSCRF. All applications are due by July 13.

o

Related Content

Rita’s opening new location in Baltimore’s Renaissance District

Rita's Italian Ice signed a lease with David S. Brown Enterprises for a new location at 419 W. Baltimore in th[...]

May 10, 2023

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

The Maryland Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit from a group of internet providers who challenged the state's f[...]

May 9, 2023

Notre Dame of Md., St. John’s program to address teacher shortage

Notre Dame of Maryland University and the St. John’s College Graduate Institute Tuesday announced a new part[...]

May 9, 2023

Route One Apparel, Preservation Maryland collaborate for National Preservation Month

College Park-based Route One Apparel announced a collaboration with Preservation Maryland that celebrates the [...]

May 9, 2023

SC&H Group leads 20 Md. firms on Inc.’best workplaces list

Sparks-based SC&H Group has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for a sixth c[...]

May 9, 2023

Baltimore small businesses to get Comcast RISE grants

Comcast Tuesday announced a new round of 100 businesses in Baltimore that will receive RISE grants, a comprehe[...]

May 9, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

9/5/2023

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Crump joins army of lawyers seeking sex abuse cases against Archdiocese of Balti[...]

9/5/2023

Johns Hopkins Bayview names first woman president

9/5/2023

Alsobrooks joins field of Md. Democrats seeking U.S. Senate seat in 2024

9/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Stem cell commission awards $14M to accelerate research

10/5/2023

Rita’s opening new location in Baltimore’s Renaissance District

10/5/2023

Notre Dame of Md., St. John’s program to address teacher shortage

9/5/2023

Route One Apparel, Preservation Maryland collaborate for National Preservation M[...]

9/5/2023

SC&H Group leads 20 Md. firms on Inc.’best workplaces list

9/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT