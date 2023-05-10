With March Madness over, sports betting revenues dip

Sportsbooks phasing out free promotional wagers

Jack Hogan//May 10, 2023

Home>Government>

With March Madness over, sports betting revenues dip

With March Madness over, sports betting revenues dip

Sportsbooks phasing out free promotional wagers

By Jack Hogan

//May 10, 2023

John Martin, director of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, says regulators expected sportsbooks to reduce their free promotional wagers as the industry got its footing in Maryland. (The Daily Record/File Photo)

Sports betting contributed about $3.9 million to Maryland public schools in April, less than in March but still the state’s second-highest monthly revenue total since regulated sports wagering began in December 2021, officials said Wednesday.

Handle, or the total amount of money that bettors wager, was expected to decline from March to April and over the following few months, said Seth Elkin, spokesman for the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, which oversees betting and casinos in the state.

Fewer people tend to bet on warm weather sports like baseball, golf and tennis compared to college and professional football and basketball, Elkin said.

Because revenue rises and falls with the sports calendar, the most apt comparison for wagering contributions from April 2023 would be April 2022.

But mobile wagering accounted for 95% of last month’s handle, and Maryland didn’t allow mobile sports betting until November 2022.

In March, Maryland’s sportsbooks generated more than $5.3 million for public schools, up from $2.8 million in February. It was the highest monthly revenue for the state’s sports betting program, thanks in large part to the March Madness college basketball tournament.

Since December 2021, sports betting has brought in nearly $21 million for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education plan, which includes increasing funding for schools by $3.8 billion each year over a decade.

Of the state’s nine active mobile sportsbooks, Live! Casino — operating with the online gambling company FanDuel — has generated the most for the state, comprising about 69% of tax revenue from mobile sports betting since November.

Maryland’s wagering law requires sportsbooks to contribute 15% of their taxable win, which is the amount remaining after paying out winners, to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

Free promotional wagers are also deducted from a sportsbook’s taxable win. As the state’s mobile sports betting program has aged, the amount of promotional wagers that sportsbooks offer to attract bettors has dropped.

The state’s first seven mobile sportsbooks dished out $64 million in free bets over nine days in November.

Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said at the time that the agency expected mobile operators to offer a lot of promotional wagers over the following months to attract bettors in a new market.

“There was tremendous pent-up demand, and a lot of people are utilizing promotional offers from multiple operators simultaneously,” Martin said in a statement in November. “But as many of the operators have acknowledged, this level of promotional play is not sustainable, and based on our regulations, it will be curtailed over time.”

Under the state’s regulations, sportsbooks aren’t limited in the amount of promotional play they can offer during their first full fiscal year of operation. But after that, a sportsbook’s free play amount cannot exceed 20% of its taxable win from the prior year, according to the Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

The cap was meant to ensure that sports wagering generates revenue for education, Martin said.

After granting $71 million in free play in December, mobile sportsbooks gave out $22 million in January and the amount continued to decrease each of the succeeding months.

In April, the state’s nine operational mobile sportsbooks granted $9 million in free play.

Related Content

New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., May 17, 2018. A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

What to know about the $42B in student loan forgiveness approved for public service workers

The U.S. has approved more than $42 billion in federal student loan debt forgiveness as part of a program aime[...]

May 10, 2023

Alsobrooks joins field of Md. Democrats seeking U.S. Senate seat in 2024

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks on Tuesday joined the Democratic field to succeed longtim[...]

May 9, 2023

Hogan’s environment agency was underfunded and underperformed, experts say

Funding cuts and staffing shortages at the Maryland Department of the Environment over the past decade have co[...]

May 8, 2023
A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)

Simulation suggests 2020 census missed fifth of noncitizens

New results from a U.S. Census Bureau simulation suggests a significant number of noncitizens were missed in t[...]

May 8, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Lawsuit: Yellen should ignore ‘unconstitutional’ debt limit

A union of government employees sued Janet Yellen and Joe Biden to try to stop them from complying with the la[...]

May 8, 2023
A traveler wades through the field of unclaimed bags at the Southwest Airlines luggage carousels at Denver International Airport on Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Airlines would need to pay customers for some cancellations, delays under new rules

New regulations would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they [...]

May 8, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

9/5/2023

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Crump joins army of lawyers seeking sex abuse cases against Archdiocese of Balti[...]

9/5/2023

Johns Hopkins Bayview names first woman president

9/5/2023

Alsobrooks joins field of Md. Democrats seeking U.S. Senate seat in 2024

9/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Francisco Santana shops at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, New Jersey, on Feb. 9, 2023. The inflation surge led Santana, a New York City resident, to shift his grocery shopping from local chains to Walmart. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

US prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist

10/5/2023
This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023 depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. (Perrigo via AP)

FDA panel backs over-the-counter sales of birth control pill

10/5/2023
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 25, 2023. Santos has been arrested on federal criminal charges. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to charges alleging fraud, theft at heart o[...]

10/5/2023

Stem cell commission awards $14M to accelerate research

10/5/2023

Rita’s opening new location in Baltimore’s Renaissance District

10/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT