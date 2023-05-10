With March Madness over, sports betting revenues dip

Sportsbooks phasing out free promotional wagers

Sports betting contributed about $3.9 million to Maryland public schools in April, less than in March but still the state’s second-highest monthly revenue total since regulated sports wagering began in December 2021, officials said Wednesday.

Handle, or the total amount of money that bettors wager, was expected to decline from March to April and over the following few months, said Seth Elkin, spokesman for the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, which oversees betting and casinos in the state.

Fewer people tend to bet on warm weather sports like baseball, golf and tennis compared to college and professional football and basketball, Elkin said.

Because revenue rises and falls with the sports calendar, the most apt comparison for wagering contributions from April 2023 would be April 2022.

But mobile wagering accounted for 95% of last month’s handle, and Maryland didn’t allow mobile sports betting until November 2022.

In March, Maryland’s sportsbooks generated more than $5.3 million for public schools, up from $2.8 million in February. It was the highest monthly revenue for the state’s sports betting program, thanks in large part to the March Madness college basketball tournament.

Since December 2021, sports betting has brought in nearly $21 million for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education plan, which includes increasing funding for schools by $3.8 billion each year over a decade.

Of the state’s nine active mobile sportsbooks, Live! Casino — operating with the online gambling company FanDuel — has generated the most for the state, comprising about 69% of tax revenue from mobile sports betting since November.

Maryland’s wagering law requires sportsbooks to contribute 15% of their taxable win, which is the amount remaining after paying out winners, to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

Free promotional wagers are also deducted from a sportsbook’s taxable win. As the state’s mobile sports betting program has aged, the amount of promotional wagers that sportsbooks offer to attract bettors has dropped.

The state’s first seven mobile sportsbooks dished out $64 million in free bets over nine days in November.

Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said at the time that the agency expected mobile operators to offer a lot of promotional wagers over the following months to attract bettors in a new market.

“There was tremendous pent-up demand, and a lot of people are utilizing promotional offers from multiple operators simultaneously,” Martin said in a statement in November. “But as many of the operators have acknowledged, this level of promotional play is not sustainable, and based on our regulations, it will be curtailed over time.”

Under the state’s regulations, sportsbooks aren’t limited in the amount of promotional play they can offer during their first full fiscal year of operation. But after that, a sportsbook’s free play amount cannot exceed 20% of its taxable win from the prior year, according to the Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

The cap was meant to ensure that sports wagering generates revenue for education, Martin said.

After granting $71 million in free play in December, mobile sportsbooks gave out $22 million in January and the amount continued to decrease each of the succeeding months.

In April, the state’s nine operational mobile sportsbooks granted $9 million in free play.