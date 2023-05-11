Arcland Property adds self-storage facility in Lanham

Daily Record Staff//May 11, 2023
Real estate development and investment firm Arcland Property Company in partnership with Hanover-based Chesapeake Real Estate Group Thursday announced the opening of a Self Storage Plus development in Lanham.
This is the 41st facility added to the growing portfolio of Arcland Property Company, a dominant developer and owner of self-storage locations in the mid-Atlantic region. The property marks the second facility Arcland has opened in the past two weeks.
Located at 4210 Parliament Place just off Martin Luther King Boulevard and a mile from the Capital Beltway, the facility offers amenities such as the latest security technology, a covered loading area and contactless leasing. It has 129,800 square feet of climate-controlled self-storage space across its 1,035 units and sees an excess of 45,000 vehicles per day traffic.
