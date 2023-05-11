DIVISION CHIEF CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION

May 11, 2023

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Division Chief in the Civil Rights Division.

Closing Date: Friday, May 26, 2023.

See full ad at

www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov

EOE

