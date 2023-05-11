Electric bike manufacturer Metalrays leases 109K SF in Elkton

Daily Record Staff//May 11, 2023

Electric bike manufacturer Metalrays leases 109K SF in Elkton

1003 Konica Drive is equipped with 36-foot ceiling heights, 27 loading docks and two drive-in docks and features parking for 150 vehicles. (Submitted photo)

Electric bike manufacturer and distributor Metalrays LLC has signed a lease with McConnell Development Inc. for 109,192 square feet of space within 1003 Konica Drive, a single-story Class ‘A’ building containing 263,000 square feet of warehouse/industrial and office space in Elkton.

This represents the initial lease for the speculative development situated within the Upper Chesapeake Business Park, which is nearing completion. MetalRays expects to take occupancy of the space and employ approximately 20 workers this summer.

Ned Brady and Eric Skogmo of Lee & Associates | Maryland represented the tenant and Michael McConnell of McConnell Development represented the landlord in this transaction.

MetalRays intends to use the building for the storage and U.S. distribution of the full line of its electric bike products. This requirement is a real estate expansion for the China-based company, which currently operates a small warehouse space nearby in Delaware.

1003 Konica Drive is equipped with 36-foot ceiling heights, 27 loading docks and two drive-in docks and features parking for 150 vehicles. The site is directly adjacent to US Route 40, less than five miles from Interstate 95, less than 20 miles from Wilmington, 50 miles from Philadelphia and less than 60 miles from Baltimore.

This is the second of two buildings developed by McConnell Development in Upper Chesapeake Business Park, a Wilmington-based commercial real estate development company which has developed more than 2 million square feet of industrial space, including 550,000 square feet in Maryland. The group delivered 1002 Konica Drive, a 267,000 square foot warehouse/distribution building, in 2021.

p

