Leadership Baltimore County to celebrate 40 years, graduate 52 new leaders

Daily Record Staff//May 11, 2023
//May 11, 2023
Leadership Baltimore County (LBC) will mark its 40th anniversary and welcome its 2023 class at a celebration scheduled for June 8 at The Gordon Center for the Performing Arts in Owings Mills.
The 52 leaders graduating at this milestone anniversary event were selected from a competitive pool of applicants from across the region and across sectors and industries.
This class started the program at a mountain retreat where they spent two days learning about each other, challenging themselves and beginning to bond as a group. Ten months and eight retreat days later, the class explored issues such as how to cooperate across jurisdictional lines, the health care system’s response to the influx of behavioral and mental health needs and how can police and community work better together to address public safety concerns. They received a private tour of Tradepoint Atlantic, met with top local officials, visited the Baltimore County Detention Center and shadowed nurses, police officers, school principals and more.
Tickets for the event are available at leadbaltimore.org/events. Interested candidates may still apply for a seat in the next LBC class starting in September.
The Leadership Baltimore County Class of 2023 includes:
Brian Andrews, BGE
Erica Anthony, Morgan State University
Brian Bailey, Tradepoint Atlantic
Johari Barnes, Community College of Baltimore County
Laurie Carl, Baltimore County Public Library
LaVern Chapman, Towson University
Regina Clay, CareFirst
Susan Cohen, Goucher College
Andrew Congleton, Constellation Home
Rebecca Defebo, Y in Central Maryland
Kevin Drumheller, Richcroft
Carrie Etheridge, Sheppard Pratt Health System
Danielle Ford, BGE
Jaeah Fortune, Blind Industries and Services of Maryland
Cindy Freeman, Spectrum Support Inc.
Christa Gilliam, Coppin State University
Tammy Grazioli, Marquis Health Consulting Services
Rebecca Greenberg, CareFirst
Justin Halligan, Baltimore County Department of Corrections
Tiffany Harrison, Gannett Flemming
Jeffrey Hartman, Baltimore County Police
Hope Hawks, Baltimore County Department of Health
Barak Hermann, Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore
Anita Hicks, Gray & Son
Thomas Higdon, Maryland Cash Campaign
Rodrick Hobbs, Baltimore County Public Schools
Yuliya Klopouh, Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC)
Christopher Knoerlein, The Arc Baltimore
Otis Lee, Baltimore County Public Schools
Robin Luxon, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Bert Marquardt, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Claudia Moon, Erickson Senior Living – Oak Crest
Darrell O’Connor, PNC Private Bank
Dawn O’Neill, Ascension St. Agnes Healthcare
Annie Payne, Baltimore Business Journal
Sharon Pelham, Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union
Elizabeth Regan-Butts, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Carl Reinke, Heritage Properties
John Reistrup, Accenture Federal Services
Mandy Remmell, Baltimore County Executive Office
Timothy Rodgers, TIAA Financial Solutions
Daniel Shelly, University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute
Emily Soontornsaratool, Maryland Department of General Services
Michele Stiller, LifeBridge – Northwest Hospital
Tishawn Usiade, Baltimore County Department of Public Works
Cortney Weinstock, Baltimore County Department of Recreation & Parks
Zeke White, Baltimore County Public Library
Michelle Willie, Kaiser Permanente
Christopher Wubbe, M&T Bank
Lauren Yankolonis, The League for People with Disabilities
Kathleen Young, Baltimore County Department of Aging
Kenneth Zahn, Erickson Senior LivingT