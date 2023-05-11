Leadership Baltimore County to celebrate 40 years, graduate 52 new leaders

Leadership Baltimore County (LBC) will mark its 40th anniversary and welcome its 2023 class at a celebration scheduled for June 8 at The Gordon Center for the Performing Arts in Owings Mills.

The 52 leaders graduating at this milestone anniversary event were selected from a competitive pool of applicants from across the region and across sectors and industries.

This class started the program at a mountain retreat where they spent two days learning about each other, challenging themselves and beginning to bond as a group. Ten months and eight retreat days later, the class explored issues such as how to cooperate across jurisdictional lines, the health care system’s response to the influx of behavioral and mental health needs and how can police and community work better together to address public safety concerns. They received a private tour of Tradepoint Atlantic, met with top local officials, visited the Baltimore County Detention Center and shadowed nurses, police officers, school principals and more.

Tickets for the event are available at leadbaltimore.org/events. Interested candidates may still apply for a seat in the next LBC class starting in September.

The Leadership Baltimore County Class of 2023 includes:

Brian Andrews, BGE

Erica Anthony, Morgan State University

Brian Bailey, Tradepoint Atlantic

Johari Barnes, Community College of Baltimore County

Laurie Carl, Baltimore County Public Library

LaVern Chapman, Towson University

Regina Clay, CareFirst

Susan Cohen, Goucher College

Andrew Congleton, Constellation Home

Rebecca Defebo, Y in Central Maryland

Kevin Drumheller, Richcroft

Carrie Etheridge, Sheppard Pratt Health System

Danielle Ford, BGE

Jaeah Fortune, Blind Industries and Services of Maryland

Cindy Freeman, Spectrum Support Inc.

Christa Gilliam, Coppin State University

Tammy Grazioli, Marquis Health Consulting Services

Rebecca Greenberg, CareFirst

Justin Halligan, Baltimore County Department of Corrections

Tiffany Harrison, Gannett Flemming

Jeffrey Hartman, Baltimore County Police

Hope Hawks, Baltimore County Department of Health

Barak Hermann, Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore

Anita Hicks, Gray & Son

Thomas Higdon, Maryland Cash Campaign

Rodrick Hobbs, Baltimore County Public Schools

Yuliya Klopouh, Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC)

Christopher Knoerlein, The Arc Baltimore

Otis Lee, Baltimore County Public Schools

Robin Luxon, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Bert Marquardt, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Claudia Moon, Erickson Senior Living – Oak Crest

Darrell O’Connor, PNC Private Bank

Dawn O’Neill, Ascension St. Agnes Healthcare

Annie Payne, Baltimore Business Journal

Sharon Pelham, Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union

Elizabeth Regan-Butts, University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Carl Reinke, Heritage Properties

John Reistrup, Accenture Federal Services

Mandy Remmell, Baltimore County Executive Office

Timothy Rodgers, TIAA Financial Solutions

Daniel Shelly, University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute

Emily Soontornsaratool, Maryland Department of General Services

Michele Stiller, LifeBridge – Northwest Hospital

Tishawn Usiade, Baltimore County Department of Public Works

Cortney Weinstock, Baltimore County Department of Recreation & Parks

Zeke White, Baltimore County Public Library

Michelle Willie, Kaiser Permanente

Christopher Wubbe, M&T Bank

Lauren Yankolonis, The League for People with Disabilities

Kathleen Young, Baltimore County Department of Aging

Kenneth Zahn, Erickson Senior Living