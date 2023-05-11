Supreme Court rejects challenge to California pork law

Associated Press//May 11, 2023

Home>Law>

Supreme Court rejects challenge to California pork law

Supreme Court rejects challenge to California pork law

By Associated Press

//May 11, 2023

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to a California animal cruelty law that affects the pork industry, ruling that the case was properly dismissed by lower courts. Pork producers had said that the law could force industry-wide changes and raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide.

California’s law requires more space for breeding pigs, and producers say it would force the $26 billion-a-year industry to change its practices even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California.

The justices upheld lower court rulings dismissing the pork producers’ case.

During arguments in the case in October, liberal and conservative justices underscored the potential reach of the case. Some worried whether greenlighting the animal cruelty law would give state legislators a license to pass laws targeting practices they disapprove of, such as a law that says a product cannot be sold in the state if workers who made it are not vaccinated or are not in the country legally. They also worried about the reverse: How many state laws would be called into question if California’s law were not permitted?

The case before the court involved California’s Proposition 12, which voters passed in 2018. It said that pork sold in the state needs to come from pigs whose mothers were raised with at least 24 square feet of space, with the ability to lie down and turn around. That rules out confined “gestation crates,” metal enclosures that are common in the pork industry.

The Iowa-based National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation sued. They said that while Californians consume 13% of the pork eaten in the United States, nearly 100% of it comes from hogs raised outside the state, mostly in the Midwest and North Carolina. The vast majority of sows, meanwhile, are not raised under conditions that would meet Proposition 12′s standards.

The Biden administration had urged the justices to side with pork producers, telling the court in written filings that Proposition 12 would be a “wholesale change in how pork is raised and marketed in this country” and that it has “thrown a giant wrench” into the nation’s pork market.

Pork producers argue that 72% of farmers use individual pens for sows that do not allow them to turn around and that even farmers who house sows in larger group pens do not provide the space California would require.

They also say that the way the pork market works, with cuts of meat from various producers being combined before sale, it is likely all pork would have to meet California standards, regardless of where it is sold. Complying with Proposition 12 could cost the industry $290 million to $350 million, they said.

Jessica Gresko reports for The Associated Press.

-

Related Content

Electric bike manufacturer Metalrays leases 109K SF in Elkton

Electric bike manufacturer and distributor Metalrays LLC has signed a lease with McConnell Development Inc. fo[...]

May 11, 2023

Arcland Property adds self-storage facility in Lanham

Real estate development and investment firm Arcland Property Company in partnership with Hanover-based Chesa[...]

May 11, 2023
John Williams, then-president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, is interviewed by The Associated Press in Washington, on Oct. 30, 2015. Williams, now the president of Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said May 9, 2023, that “we haven't said we're done raising rates.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Fed official: Inflation not easing fast enough toward 2% target

Inflation remains “stubbornly high” and is no longer making much progress toward the Federal Reserve's 2% [...]

May 11, 2023
Rumman Chowdhury, co-founder of Humane Intelligence, a nonprofit developing accountable AI systems, works at her computer May 8, 2023, in Katy, Texas. ChatGPT maker OpenAI and other major AI providers such as Google and Microsoft are coordinating with the Biden administration to let thousands of hackers take a shot at testing the limits of their technology. Chowdhury is a coordinator of the mass hacking event planned for this summer's DEF CON hacker convention in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Hackers to test limits of AI technology in mass event

ChatGPT creator OpenAI and other major AI providers are coordinating with the Biden administration to let hack[...]

May 10, 2023
Francisco Santana shops at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, New Jersey, on Feb. 9, 2023. The inflation surge led Santana, a New York City resident, to shift his grocery shopping from local chains to Walmart. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

US prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist

Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high.

May 10, 2023

Rita’s opening new location in Baltimore’s Renaissance District

Rita's Italian Ice signed a lease with David S. Brown Enterprises for a new location at 419 W. Baltimore in th[...]

May 10, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

9/5/2023

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Crump joins army of lawyers seeking sex abuse cases against Archdiocese of Balti[...]

9/5/2023

Johns Hopkins Bayview names first woman president

9/5/2023

Alsobrooks joins field of Md. Democrats seeking U.S. Senate seat in 2024

9/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Arcland Property adds self-storage facility in Lanham

11/5/2023
John Williams, then-president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, is interviewed by The Associated Press in Washington, on Oct. 30, 2015. Williams, now the president of Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said May 9, 2023, that “we haven't said we're done raising rates.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Fed official: Inflation not easing fast enough toward 2% target

11/5/2023
Gamal Abdelaziz arrives at federal court on Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on May 10, 2023, overturned convictions of two parents who were found guilty of paying bribes in the college admissions scandal, tossing all the convictions against Abdelaziz. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

Court tosses convictions of 2 in ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions [...]

11/5/2023

EPA proposes 1st limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants

11/5/2023

Supreme Court rejects challenge to California pork law

11/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT