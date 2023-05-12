Andrew Belt | Franklin & Prokopik

Andrew Belt has joined the Baltimore office of Franklin & Prokopik on its liability team.

Belt began his career as an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore County. He spent more than 20 years as a solo practitioner, litigating criminal and civil litigation matters before judges and juries. In addition to his litigation practice, for the past 15 years, Andrew has been a member of the Baltimore County Board of Appeals, where he adjudicates zoning and development cases.

Belt is a former Baltimore County history teacher as well as a former adjunct professor at Towson University. He has also been a guest lecturer at the Baltimore County Police Academy.