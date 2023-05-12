Austin Scott | Franklin & Prokopik

Daily Record Staff//May 12, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//May 12, 2023

Austin Scott has joined the workers’ compensation team at Franklin & Prokopik’s Baltimore office. Before joining Franklin and Prokopik, Austin worked as an Assistant State’s Attorney for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office. As an assistant state’s attorney, he appeared in the Baltimore City District Court multiple times weekly, handling heavy and complex caseloads.

Scott graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law. During law school, Austin worked as an intern in the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at the Office of the Attorney General. He also served as a Rule 19 student-attorney in the Criminal Practice Clinic, handling various misdemeanor criminal and traffic offenses in the District Court of Baltimore City.

