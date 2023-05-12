Finmarc Management signs lease for 26K SF Sprouts Market

Manaport Plaza includes more than 20 retailers and features roadside visibility from VA Route 234 (Sudley Road), on which more than 40,000 vehicles pass the site on a daily basis. (File photo)

Bethesda-based commercial real estate investment and management firm Finmarc Management Inc. Friday announced it brokered a lease for a 26,000-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Markets location at Manaport Plaza, a 250,000-square-foot regional shopping center at 8345-8443 Sudley Road in Manassas, Virginia.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based grocery chain operates nearly 400 stores in 23 states across the country including five in Maryland. Finmarc purchased Manaport Plaza in 2019. Larry Hoffman and Bryan Davis of H&R Retail represented the landlord in this transaction.

Sprouts Farmers Markets is recognized for its choice of vegan staples, large selection of vitamins and supplements, natural body care products and household items. Sprouts also offers traditional grocery store departments providing meat, poultry, seafood, deli and baked goods. A fresh sushi department and a dedicated culinary director is also contained in each store.