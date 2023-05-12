IRA is forcing cuts to drug research

Commentary://May 12, 2023

Home>Columns>

IRA is forcing cuts to drug research

IRA is forcing cuts to drug research

By Commentary:

//May 12, 2023

President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is just 8 months old. It hasn’t yet slain inflation. But it’s already gutting drug research and development.

The law gives Medicare the power to impose price controls on certain prescription drugs for the first time. By September, federal officials will select the first 10 medicines subject to price-setting from those covered by the Medicare Part D prescription drug program. The price caps for these drugs will go into effect in January 2026.

In the months leading up to the IRA’s passage, biopharmaceutical innovators and investors warned that price controls would scare away investment in drug research. And they’re being proved right.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals recently decided not to proceed with a trial for a drug that could treat a rare eye disorder, citing the IRA. AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb have said they plan to cut drug development programs, thanks in part to the IRA. Merck and Amgen have said that a sudden drop in revenue due to price controls could harm innovation.

These aren’t edge cases. They’re just a few examples of a concerning industrywide trend. One recent survey of biopharmaceutical companies found that 78 percent plan to cancel early stage projects because of the price-setting provisions in the IRA.

A collapse in drug research won’t affect all diseases or patients equally. The IRA favors biologic drugs, produced using living organisms, over small-molecule drugs, typically manufactured using chemical synthesis. Biologics are exempt from price controls for 13 years following approval; small-molecule drugs get just nine years.

Small-molecule drugs can typically be taken as oral pills, making them easier and less painful to administer than their biologic counterparts, which are often given via injection or infusion. Small-molecule drugs can also travel across the blood-brain barrier. That makes them essential treatment options for patients with neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. Many breakthrough cancer drugs are also small molecules.

There’s no scientific rationale for privileging biologic medicines over small molecules. But the extra years of sales for biologics are causing drug companies and investors to pause, delay or cancel efforts to develop new small-molecule medicines.

Eli Lilly recently scrapped a small-molecule blood cancer therapy, saying they “couldn’t make the math work.” Novartis recently said many of its most promising projects are under threat because of the bias against small-molecule drugs.

Inventing a new medicine is famously risky. Just 12 percent of drugs entering clinical trials gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Of course, investors don’t get a refund for the 88 percent of new drugs that don’t pan out.

The cost of these failed projects can be astronomical. Merck spent hundreds of millions of dollars on its unsuccessful efforts to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. In the mid-2000s, Pfizer spent $800 million on a failed cholesterol drug. Just last January, Johnson & Johnson announced that its promising HIV vaccine candidate had failed.

According to research from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, these failures are why it costs $2.6 billion to develop just one new drug that successfully makes it through the FDA approval process. Price caps make it impossible for drug makers and their investors to make up for their losses by earning a reasonable return on the small number of drug development projects that succeed.

The Inflation Reduction Act’s price controls may keep a lid on the prices of some medicines. But they’ll prevent many more from ever being developed. For countless patients hoping for more effective therapies or even cures for life-threatening diseases, that’s a tragedy.

Sally C. Pipes is president and CEO of the Pacific Research Institute. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

 

 

e

Related Content

In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Southwest Airlines pilots vote to authorize strike

Pilots at Southwest Airlines voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, their union said.

May 11, 2023

Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot, Buttigieg says

Tesla shouldn’t be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can’t drive t[...]

May 11, 2023

Electric bike manufacturer Metalrays leases 109K SF in Elkton

Electric bike manufacturer and distributor Metalrays LLC has signed a lease with McConnell Development Inc. fo[...]

May 11, 2023

Arcland Property adds self-storage facility in Lanham

Real estate development and investment firm Arcland Property Company in partnership with Hanover-based Chesa[...]

May 11, 2023
John Williams, then-president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, is interviewed by The Associated Press in Washington, on Oct. 30, 2015. Williams, now the president of Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said May 9, 2023, that “we haven't said we're done raising rates.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Fed official: Inflation not easing fast enough toward 2% target

Inflation remains “stubbornly high” and is no longer making much progress toward the Federal Reserve's 2% [...]

May 11, 2023
PointsBet’s now canceled partnership with the University of Maryland allowed it to advertise on campus. (CAPITAL NEWS SERVICE)

University of Maryland, PointsBet part company in wake of sports betting controversies

The PointsBet sportsbook terminated its marketing deal with the University of Maryland in late April, accordin[...]

May 11, 2023

Editors Picks

Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. (Photo by Michael Charles/Capital News Service)

Will Moore be first governor in more than a century to not veto a bill?

11/5/2023

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

9/5/2023

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Crump joins army of lawyers seeking sex abuse cases against Archdiocese of Balti[...]

9/5/2023

Johns Hopkins Bayview names first woman president

9/5/2023

Commentary

More News

In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Southwest Airlines pilots vote to authorize strike

11/5/2023

Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot, Buttigieg says

11/5/2023

Supreme Court sides with ex-Cuomo aide, others convicted of corruption

11/5/2023

Leadership Baltimore County to celebrate 40 years, graduate 52 new leaders

11/5/2023

Arcland Property adds self-storage facility in Lanham

11/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT