The Baltimore Station fundraiser raises nearly $70K for homeless veterans

The Baltimore Station hosted its inaugural Take a Swing for Recovery golf tournament April 13 and raised nearly $70,000 for individuals, primarily veterans, who suffer from homelessness and substance abuse disorder.

The event, presented by BlueHalo, took place at Topgolf Baltimore and featured more than 180 participants, The money will directly support services for individuals in The Baltimore Station’s program.

Teams participating in the golf tournament represented the area’s business and nonprofit community. Along with enjoying the event, participants competed for several awards and bragging rights. Jiffy Lube took home the “Top Team” award, while Casey Casella won the “Top Individual” award. The “Participation” award went to The Terps.

All participants enjoyed a few hours of golf with some friendly competition as well as a backyard barbecue lunch. Additionally, there were raffles, a bottle pull and other fun activities for teams to enjoy.

