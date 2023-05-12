The Baltimore Station fundraiser raises nearly $70K for homeless veterans

Daily Record Staff//May 12, 2023

The Baltimore Station fundraiser raises nearly $70K for homeless veterans

The Baltimore Station fundraiser raises nearly $70K for homeless veterans

By Daily Record Staff

//May 12, 2023

The Baltimore Station hosted its inaugural Take a Swing for Recovery golf tournament April 13 and raised nearly $70,000 for individuals, primarily veterans, who suffer from homelessness and substance abuse disorder.

The event, presented by BlueHalo, took place at Topgolf Baltimore and featured more than 180 participants, The money will directly support services for individuals in The Baltimore Station’s program.

Teams participating in the golf tournament represented the area’s business and nonprofit community. Along with enjoying the event, participants competed for several awards and bragging rights. Jiffy Lube took home the “Top Team” award, while Casey Casella won the “Top Individual” award. The “Participation” award went to The Terps.

All participants enjoyed a few hours of golf with some friendly competition as well as a backyard barbecue lunch. Additionally, there were raffles, a bottle pull and other fun activities for teams to enjoy.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]

From left, CareFirst colleagues Sarah Bouchat (small group new business consultant), Trish Cathell (sales representative) and Laura Chaney (account consultant) pose for a photo. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
Joseph Vanoni, left, founder and CEO of Pizza di Joey, and Kevin Anselmi, from the South Baltimore Network, attended the Baltimore Station’s Take a Swing for Recovery. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
Marney Jeter, Aarush Prasad and Francesca Benza helped out as volunteers at Take a Swing for Recovery. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
Team members from presenting sponsor BlueHalo enjoyed raising funds for homeless veterans at The Baltimore Station’s Take a Swing for Recovery. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
From left, Brooke Petty, Sandra Petty, Melvin Petty, Erika Johnson, Evan Frazier and Lynn Frazier golfed as part of ERP International’s team at the fundraiser for homeless veterans at The Baltimore Station. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
From left, The Baltimore Station staff members Lillian Frazier, Rachael Broderick, John Friedel, Alexandra Saraceno and Kim Callari pose for a photo at Topgolf Baltimore. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
The team from Jiffy Lube took home the “Best Team” award for the golf tournament at Topgolf. Jiffy Lube team member, Casey Casella, second from the right, won the award for Best Player. The Jiffy Lube team is pictured here with staff from The Baltimore Station. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
Jonathan Katz, Eric Huffman and Fred Wirsching from Domino’s, a Friend of The Baltimore Station, enjoyed their time at the first-ever Take a Swing for Recovery fundraiser. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
The team from the Maryland Multi-Housing Association — Myles Crum, Lauren Graziano and Gio Medoro — teed up to raise funds for homeless veterans at The Baltimore Station. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
More than 150 people joined The Baltimore Station at Topgolf Baltimore to raise funds to support programming for homeless veterans with addiction and mental health disorders. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)
From left, Zachary Bussey, Mike O’Conner, Faye Mason and Will Watson from Eureka Consulting, a Friend of The Station, attend the event that raised funds to support the programming at The Baltimore Station. (Photo by Maximilian Franz Photography)

