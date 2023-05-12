United Pilots picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer travel season

David Koenig//May 12, 2023

Home>Business>

United Pilots picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer travel season

United Airlines has roughly 14,000 pilots and the union expects at least 2,000 picketed Friday at 10 airports from Newark, New Jersey to Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

United Pilots picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer travel season

By Associated Press

//David Koenig

//May 12, 2023

DALLAS — Just ahead of what could be a record-breaking summer travel season, pilots from one of the nation’s biggest airlines marched in picket lines at major airports on Friday as they push for higher pay.

The United Airlines pilots have been working without a raise for more than four years while negotiating with airline management over a new contract.

The pilots are unlikely to strike anytime soon, however. Federal law makes it very difficult for unions to conduct strikes in the airline industry, and the last walkout at a U.S. carrier was more than a decade ago.

The coast-to-coast protests by United pilots come on the heels of overwhelming strike-authorization votes by pilots at American Airlines and Southwest Airlines. United pilots could be the next to vote, according to union officials.

Pilots at all three carriers are looking to match or beat the deal that Delta Air Lines reached with its pilots earlier this year, which raised pay rates by 34% over four years.

United has proposed to match the Delta increase, but that might not be enough for a deal.

“We still have a long ways to go to resolve some of the issues at the table,” said Garth Thompson, chair of the United wing of the Air Line Pilots Association.

Thompson said discussion about wages has been held up while the two sides negotiate over scheduling, including the union’s wish to limit United’s ability to make pilots work on their days off.

United spokesman Joshua Freed said, “We’re continuing to work with the Air Line Pilots Association on the industry-leading deal we have put on the table for our world-class pilots.”

Even if the unions and companies fail to reach agreements quickly, strikes are unlikely in the next few months — when millions of Americans hope to fly over summer vacation. Under U.S. law, airline and railroad workers can’t legally strike, and companies can’t lock them out, until federal mediators determine that further negotiations are pointless.

The National Mediation Board rarely declares a dead end to bargaining, and even if it does, there is a no-strikes “cooling-off” period during which the White House and Congress can block a walkout. That’s what President Bill Clinton did minutes after pilots began striking against American in 1997. In December, President Joe Biden signed a bill that Congress passed to impose contract terms on freight railroad workers, ending a strike threat.

The last strike at a U.S. carrier occurred at Spirit Airlines in 2010.

Over the years, airline workers have conducted job actions that fell short of a strike but disrupted flights anyway. A federal judge fined the American Airlines pilots’ union $45 million for a 1999 sickout that crippled the airline’s operations, although the amount was later reduced.

Arthur Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell University, said Congress would not permit an airline strike because of the economic harm it would cause, but unhappy pilots could still cause disruptions in other ways.

“They always have ‘work to rule.’ They could say, ‘We’re not working any overtime,'” Wheaton said. “I don’t anticipate the pilots trying to screw up travel for everybody intentionally, but bargaining is about leverage and power … having the ability to do that can be a negotiating tactic.”

Airlines are vulnerable to work-to-rule protests because they depend on finding pilots and flight attendants to pick up extra shifts during peak travel periods.

Regardless of the legal hurdles to a walkout, unions believe that strike votes give them leverage during bargaining, and they have become more common. A shortage of pilots is also putting those unions in particularly strong bargaining position.

United has roughly 14,000 pilots, and the union expects at least 2,000 will picket Friday at 10 airports from Newark, New Jersey, to Los Angeles. The union is also distributing leaflets that highlight the pilots’ desire for better work-life balance in their scheduling but make no mention of pay.

C

Related Content

Finmarc Management signs lease for 26K SF Sprouts Market

Bethesda-based commercial real estate investment and management firm Finmarc Management Inc. Friday announced [...]

May 12, 2023
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo listens during a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing in America Cabinet," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 5, 2023, in Washington. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra looks on at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

$500M in grants aimed at creating tech hubs across US

The Commerce Department is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in [...]

May 12, 2023
In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Southwest Airlines pilots vote to authorize strike

Pilots at Southwest Airlines voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, their union said.

May 11, 2023

Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot, Buttigieg says

Tesla shouldn’t be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can’t drive t[...]

May 11, 2023

Electric bike manufacturer Metalrays leases 109K SF in Elkton

Electric bike manufacturer and distributor Metalrays LLC has signed a lease with McConnell Development Inc. fo[...]

May 11, 2023

Arcland Property adds self-storage facility in Lanham

Real estate development and investment firm Arcland Property Company in partnership with Hanover-based Chesa[...]

May 11, 2023

Editors Picks

State Sen. Clarence Lam, a Maryland Democrat who is a physician at Johns Hopkins, speaks during a news conference about a package of health care legislation on Jan. 31, 2023, in Annapolis. Lam has expressed concern about how well the state will be able get health insurance for up to 80,000 people in Maryland who are now on Medicaid but may not be eligible this spring. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Audit finds delays, lack of oversight in state procurement upgrades under Hogan

12/5/2023
Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. (Photo by Michael Charles/Capital News Service)

Will Moore be first governor in more than a century to not veto a bill?

11/5/2023

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

9/5/2023

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Crump joins army of lawyers seeking sex abuse cases against Archdiocese of Balti[...]

9/5/2023

Commentary

More News

United Pilots picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer travel seas[...]

12/5/2023

Finmarc Management signs lease for 26K SF Sprouts Market

12/5/2023

Boordy Vineyards wins 2023 Maryland Winemasters Choice Competition

12/5/2023
Philana Holmes and her daughter Olivia Caraballo, 7, listen to the final witness in their case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on May 10, 2023. McDonald’s and a franchise holder are at fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on the girl's leg and caused second-degree burns, a jury in South Florida has found. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

McDonald’s found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl

12/5/2023
Philip Jefferson speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden nominated Jefferson, a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, to serve as vice chair of the board. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP, File)

Biden taps new Fed vice chair, first Hispanic member of Fed board

12/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT