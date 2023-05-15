Convicted child rapist, former Baltimore Catholic school teacher dies in prison

Associated Press//May 15, 2023

Home>Law>

Convicted child rapist, former Baltimore Catholic school teacher dies in prison

Convicted child rapist, former Baltimore Catholic school teacher dies in prison

By Associated Press

//May 15, 2023

A convicted child rapist, whose crimes were recently highlighted in an extensive state report on sex abuse and coverups within the Archdiocese of Baltimore, died last week in prison, according to Maryland’s corrections agency.

John Merzbacher, 81, was serving four life sentences after his 1995 rape conviction for committing sexual abuse while he was a teacher at a Catholic middle school in Baltimore in the 1970s. He died Friday of natural causes in the infirmary at Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover, state corrections officials said.

Merzbacher’s crimes have received renewed attention in recent weeks with the release of a report by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which spent years investigating child sexual abuse in the archdiocese. It found more than 150 priests and others associated with the Baltimore archdiocese sexually abused over 600 children for decades, often with impunity.

The report, which paints a damning picture of the nation’s oldest Catholic diocese, holds up Merzbacher as “the most obvious example of systemic abuse” committed by non-clerical members of the archdiocese, including deacons and Catholic school teachers. Prior investigations had focused mainly on abusive priests.

During his time as a teacher at Catholic Community Middle School in south Baltimore, Merzbacher terrorized students while school leadership looked the other way, according to the report. He raped and molested dozens of male and female students, including at gunpoint, once discharged a gun at school, and repeatedly threatened to kill the children or their families if they told anyone what he was doing, the report said.

Investigators interviewed Merzbacher in prison as part of their probe, and he denied doing anything wrong, according to the report, which raises significant questions about who in the archdiocese knew about Merzbacher’s abuse and failed to hold him accountable. He left the school in 1979.

When he was convicted in 1995 of raping one student, prosecutors had evidence Merzbacher had also abused 13 others, but they declined to bring charges in those cases because he was already serving life in prison, the report said.

“Now, as always, is an important time to keep those victim-survivors who Merzbacher harmed so deeply in our prayers,” the Archdiocese of Baltimore said in a statement Monday. “The Archdiocese prays for their strength and for their continued healing.”

Days after the attorney general’s report was released last month, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed legislation to end the state’s statute of limitations for child sex abuse lawsuits, effective Oct. 1. The law change has already brought several victims forward with threats of civil litigation.

t

Related Content

Capital Funding Group closes $32.9M in financing for acquisition of NY nursing facility

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) Monday announced the closing of $32.9 million in Bridge-to-HUD fin[...]

May 15, 2023
A traveler inserts her ID card while using the Transportation Security Administration's new facial recognition technology at a Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport security checkpoint on April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

TSA testing facial recognition at BWI and other airports, raising privacy concerns

A pilot project by the Transportation Security Administration aims to assess the use of facial recognition tec[...]

May 15, 2023

Off-campus housing help coming for Morgan St. students

Institutional investment management firm MCB Real Estate Monday announced the start of construction of the Fla[...]

May 15, 2023
The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears key hurdle

The European Union approved Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard.

May 15, 2023

Marriott’s quarterly cash dividend gets healthy jump

Bethesda-based hospitality giant Marriott International Inc. Monday announced that its board of directors decl[...]

May 15, 2023

BiOneCure Therapeutics to develop range of drugs to treat solid tumors

Germantown-based BiOneCure Therapeutics Inc. Monday announced a collaboration with Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., [...]

May 15, 2023

Editors Picks

Alsobrooks touts growing coalition days into Senate race

15/5/2023
State Sen. Clarence Lam, a Maryland Democrat who is a physician at Johns Hopkins, speaks during a news conference about a package of health care legislation on Jan. 31, 2023, in Annapolis. Lam has expressed concern about how well the state will be able get health insurance for up to 80,000 people in Maryland who are now on Medicaid but may not be eligible this spring. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Audit finds delays, lack of oversight in state procurement upgrades under Hogan

12/5/2023
Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. (Photo by Michael Charles/Capital News Service)

Will Moore be first governor in more than a century to not veto a bill?

11/5/2023

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

9/5/2023

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Convicted child rapist, former Baltimore Catholic school teacher dies in prison

15/5/2023

Capital Funding Group closes $32.9M in financing for acquisition of NY nursing f[...]

15/5/2023

Off-campus housing help coming for Morgan St. students

15/5/2023
The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears key hurdle

15/5/2023

Marriott’s quarterly cash dividend gets healthy jump

15/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT