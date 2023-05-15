Rachel Hoover | UM FPI

Daily Record Staff//May 15, 2023

Rachel Hoover | UM FPI

Rachel Hoover | UM FPI

By Daily Record Staff

//May 15, 2023

Rachel L. Hoover, MS, MBA, is the new executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the University of Maryland Faculty Physicians Inc.

Hoover has more than 20 years of experience in providing strategic oversight and planning for enterprise-wide initiatives in academic and private health care systems. Most recently she served as chief operating officer for Johns Hopkins Regional Physicians and was previously director of global services for Johns Hopkins Medicine.

