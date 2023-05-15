Rocky Gap Casino Resort donation to help Western Maryland Food Bank 

An avid supporter of the community, Rocky Gap regularly hosts events that give back to the community and local nonprofit organizations including the Family Crisis Resource Center, Allegany County Animal Shelter and more. (Photo courtesy of Rocky Gap Casino Resort)

Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone will donate 537 pounds of food to the Western Maryland Food Bank (WFMB) as a result of its recent food drive, casino officials announced Monday.

Donations were accepted from March 1 through April 29 from the resort’s guests and team members.

Since 1983, the WFMB has worked to enhance food rescue and food distribution systems in western Maryland, addressing invisible hunger in the community. The nonprofit distributes food to local organizations and member agencies, including church pantries, day care centers, on-site feeding programs, emergency assistance organizations and more, serving more than 10,000 individuals monthly.

An avid supporter of the community, Rocky Gap regularly hosts events that give back to the community and local nonprofit organizations including the Family Crisis Resource Center, Allegany County Animal Shelter and more. Additionally, the casino resort partners with local businesses such as Queen City Creamery and Western MD Lemonade, both of which are offered on property, in addition to Wheelzup Adventures to offer unforgettable outdoor experiences.