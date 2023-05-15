Daily Record Staff//May 15, 2023
Shawn Shabazz | Lord Baltimore Hotel
//May 15, 2023
Shawn Shabazz was named executive chef of Lord Baltimore Hotel.
Shabazz, along with new food & beverage outlet manager Robi Francis-Kraft, will supervise the culinary operations for LB Bistro & Bakery, LB Tavern and the LB Skybar in addition to banquets and private functions held at the hotel.
Shabazz returns to the Lord Baltimore Hotel having previously served as executive sous chef for four and a half years.
Rachel L. Hoover, MS, MBA, is the new executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the Univers[...]
May 15, 2023
Andrew Belt has joined the Baltimore office of Franklin & Prokopik on its liability team. Belt began his [...]
May 12, 2023
Austin Scott has joined the workers' compensation team at Franklin & Prokopik's Baltimore office. Before j[...]
May 12, 2023
Bradley A. Maron, MD, associate professor of medicine at Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical [...]
May 12, 2023
Harford Mutual Insurance Group named Jeffery Bischoff as its assistant vice president of information technolo[...]
May 12, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
Alsobrooks touts growing coalition days into Senate race
15/5/2023
Audit finds delays, lack of oversight in state procurement upgrades under Hogan
12/5/2023
Will Moore be first governor in more than a century to not veto a bill?
11/5/2023
Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax
9/5/2023
Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction
9/5/2023
Capital Funding Group closes $32.9M in financing for acquisition of NY nursing f[...]
15/5/2023
Off-campus housing help coming for Morgan St. students
15/5/2023
Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears key hurdle
15/5/2023
Marriott’s quarterly cash dividend gets healthy jump
15/5/2023
BiOneCure Therapeutics to develop range of drugs to treat solid tumors
15/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar