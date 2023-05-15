Shawn Shabazz | Lord Baltimore Hotel

Shawn Shabazz was named executive chef of Lord Baltimore Hotel.

Shabazz, along with new food & beverage outlet manager Robi Francis-Kraft, will supervise the culinary operations for LB Bistro & Bakery, LB Tavern and the LB Skybar in addition to banquets and private functions held at the hotel.

Shabazz returns to the Lord Baltimore Hotel having previously served as executive sous chef for four and a half years.