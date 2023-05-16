Daily Record Staff//May 16, 2023
Cancer LifeNet collects more than $110K in annual fundraiser
//May 16, 2023
With a forecast of steady and consistent rain, the 10th annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk went virtual May 13 and raised more than $110,000 for the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center’s Cancer LifeNet.
This annual event, held in good weather along the perimeter of the turf fields at The John Carroll School in Bel Air, brings the community together to honor, celebrate and remember loved ones, friends and neighbors who are affected by cancer.
Organizers decided to turn the outdoor event into a virtual one to ensure the safety of patients, participants, volunteers and supporters. Participants and donors were encouraged to join the walk virtually, at a time convenient for them, to honor, remember and celebrate their loved ones.
Klein’s ShopRite, the walk’s longtime presenting sponsor, hosted an in-store fundraiser at all six of its Harford County locations. Nearly $6,500 was raised by more than 4,100 customers.
The funds raised by the walk are used for Cancer LifeNet, which provides supportive care services to residents of Harford and Cecil counties, regardless of where cancer treatment is received. The program’s $1 million annual operating budget is funded solely through philanthropic support.
