Greater Baltimore Committee to unveil multiyear agenda at 2023 annual meeting

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) will host its 2023 annual meeting May 25, the first since its merger with the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore (EAGB).

During the event, expected to be attended by more than 700 of the greater Baltimore region’s top leaders in business, technology, education, real estate and the civic community, new President and CEO Mark Anthony Thomas and the GBC team will unveil its multiyear agenda to advance the region.

The GBC will introduce a new format intended to feel more celebratory than past annual meetings, replacing a formal seated dinner with an open floor plan where guests can mingle, partake in various interactive activations, and enjoy Baltimore-themed cuisine and cocktails.

A brief program will allow for the first official introduction of Thomas, who joined the GBC in December 2022, as well as other key leadership who have been brought on in recent months including the GBC’s 35th board chair, Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS).

During the event, the GBC will also announce its newest partner who will help develop a regional economic opportunity strategy to guide public and private investments that support a thriving greater Baltimore region, roll out a new membership model and share a first look at two website prototypes being developed in partnership with Baltimore-based firm Mindgrub Technologies.