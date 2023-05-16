Indiana law firm to open signs lease at 100 Light Street 

Daily Record Staff//May 16, 2023
Corporate Office Properties Trust Tuesday announced that Indianapolis-based law firm Ice Miller LLP has signed a lease for 5,951 square feet at 100 Light Street in Baltimore.
The full-service firm signed a lease on the 13th floor of the building, snagging the remaining office space on this floor. Ice Miller will move into the building later this month, adding a Baltimore office to its growing list of locations that include Indianapolis, Columbus, Chicago, New York, Washington and Philadelphia.
Ice Miller LLP is one of the 200 largest firms in the United States, employing more than 350 lawyers across the country. The firm works with a wide range of clients, including individuals; local, regional, and national corporations; not-for-profit organizations; colleges and universities; and governments and sanctioning bodies. This lease represents the firm’s continued efforts to expand its footprint and capabilities in the mid-Atlantic region.
