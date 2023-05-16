JAMES M. PHILLIPS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

May 16, 2023

//May 16, 2023

Criminal procedure — Exculpatory evidence — Mistrial

On the third day of a four-day criminal trial, a detective testified that he had conducted a previously undisclosed interview of an eyewitness. The State did not actually produce the interview until the final day of trial. The interview contained exculpatory evidence.

-

