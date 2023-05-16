Unreported Opinions//May 16, 2023
JAMES M. PHILLIPS v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 16, 2023
Criminal procedure — Exculpatory evidence — Mistrial
On the third day of a four-day criminal trial, a detective testified that he had conducted a previously undisclosed interview of an eyewitness. The State did not actually produce the interview until the final day of trial. The interview contained exculpatory evidence.
