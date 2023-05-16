LAWRENCE BANKS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Unreported Opinions//May 16, 2023

Home>Court opinions>

LAWRENCE BANKS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

LAWRENCE BANKS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By Unreported Opinions

//May 16, 2023

Criminal procedure —Franks hearing — Clear error

A Baltimore City grand jury charged Lawrence Banks (also known as Malik Samartaney) with the second-degree murder of his adult daughter, D.F., and the unlawful disposal of her body.

Read the opinion

-

Related Content

IN THE MATTER OF PAUL AND CATHERINE MURPHY

Administrative law -- Environmental rules -- Admissibility of evidence Appellants Paul and Catherine Murphy[...]

May 16, 2023

MICHAEL XAVIER HARANT, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Evidence suppression -- Articulable suspicion Michael Xavier Harant, Jr., appellant, [...]

May 16, 2023

CHARLES MITCHELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Bias A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City found Charle[...]

May 16, 2023

TONY D. DIJULIO v. CHARLES R., INC.

Contracts -- Unjust enrichment -- Quantum meruit This appeal arises from a payment dispute in a constructio[...]

May 15, 2023

ALAINA JEAN MARIE ROBBINS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Jury trial waiver -- Insufficient evidence This is Alaina Jean Marie Robbins’s seco[...]

May 15, 2023

MÉLANGE DAVIS v. PETER M. FERRARO

Contracts -- Default judgment -- Plain error This appeal arises out of a judgment entered by the Circuit Co[...]

May 15, 2023

Editors Picks

Alsobrooks touts growing coalition days into Senate race

15/5/2023
State Sen. Clarence Lam, a Maryland Democrat who is a physician at Johns Hopkins, speaks during a news conference about a package of health care legislation on Jan. 31, 2023, in Annapolis. Lam has expressed concern about how well the state will be able get health insurance for up to 80,000 people in Maryland who are now on Medicaid but may not be eligible this spring. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Audit finds delays, lack of oversight in state procurement upgrades under Hogan

12/5/2023
Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. (Photo by Michael Charles/Capital News Service)

Will Moore be first governor in more than a century to not veto a bill?

11/5/2023

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

9/5/2023

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential government wrongdoing in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe, leaves federal court in Washington on May 16, 2022. Durham ended his four-year investigation with a report that offers withering criticism of the bureau but a meager court record that fell far short of the former president’s prediction he would uncover the “crime of the century.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Special prosecutor ends Trump-Russia investigation, saying FBI acted hastily

16/5/2023
The healthcare.gov website is seen on Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration says it’s seeing a big uptick in the number of new customers buying private health insurance for 2023 from the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. (AP Photo, File)

Court order that could end ACA preventative care mandate put on hold

16/5/2023
A shopper peruses a mountain bicycle on display in a Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colorado, on May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Retail sales up slightly in April, buoyed by solid job market, lower prices in s[...]

16/5/2023

Convicted child rapist, former Baltimore Catholic school teacher dies in prison

15/5/2023

Capital Funding Group closes $32.9M in financing for acquisition of NY nursing f[...]

15/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT