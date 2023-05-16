Unreported Opinions//May 16, 2023
LAWRENCE BANKS v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 16, 2023
Criminal procedure —Franks hearing — Clear error
A Baltimore City grand jury charged Lawrence Banks (also known as Malik Samartaney) with the second-degree murder of his adult daughter, D.F., and the unlawful disposal of her body.
Administrative law -- Environmental rules -- Admissibility of evidence Appellants Paul and Catherine Murphy[...]
May 16, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Evidence suppression -- Articulable suspicion Michael Xavier Harant, Jr., appellant, [...]
May 16, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Bias A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City found Charle[...]
May 16, 2023
Contracts -- Unjust enrichment -- Quantum meruit This appeal arises from a payment dispute in a constructio[...]
May 15, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Jury trial waiver -- Insufficient evidence This is Alaina Jean Marie Robbins’s seco[...]
May 15, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
Alsobrooks touts growing coalition days into Senate race
15/5/2023
Audit finds delays, lack of oversight in state procurement upgrades under Hogan
12/5/2023
Will Moore be first governor in more than a century to not veto a bill?
11/5/2023
Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax
9/5/2023
Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction
9/5/2023
Special prosecutor ends Trump-Russia investigation, saying FBI acted hastily
16/5/2023
Court order that could end ACA preventative care mandate put on hold
16/5/2023
Retail sales up slightly in April, buoyed by solid job market, lower prices in s[...]
16/5/2023
Convicted child rapist, former Baltimore Catholic school teacher dies in prison
15/5/2023
Capital Funding Group closes $32.9M in financing for acquisition of NY nursing f[...]
15/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar