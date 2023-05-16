MICHAEL XAVIER HARANT, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Unreported Opinions//May 16, 2023

Home>Court opinions>

MICHAEL XAVIER HARANT, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

MICHAEL XAVIER HARANT, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By Unreported Opinions

//May 16, 2023

Criminal procedure — Evidence suppression — Articulable suspicion

Michael Xavier Harant, Jr., appellant, was indicted on various drug-related charges arising from a traffic stop based on the status of his driver’s license. Appellant moved to suppress the evidence of contraband seized from the vehicle.

Read the opinion

-

Related Content

CHARLES MITCHELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Bias A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City found Charle[...]

May 16, 2023

TONY D. DIJULIO v. CHARLES R., INC.

Contracts -- Unjust enrichment -- Quantum meruit This appeal arises from a payment dispute in a constructio[...]

May 15, 2023

ALAINA JEAN MARIE ROBBINS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Jury trial waiver -- Insufficient evidence This is Alaina Jean Marie Robbins’s seco[...]

May 15, 2023

MÉLANGE DAVIS v. PETER M. FERRARO

Contracts -- Default judgment -- Plain error This appeal arises out of a judgment entered by the Circuit Co[...]

May 15, 2023

STATE OF MARYLAND v. BRETT W. FRATZ

Criminal procedure -- Suppression of evidence -- Illegal search Brett Wayne Fratz, appellee, was charged in[...]

May 15, 2023

ANITA NICOLE JONES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Batson challenge Anita Nicole Jones, (“Appellant”), wa[...]

May 15, 2023

Editors Picks

Alsobrooks touts growing coalition days into Senate race

15/5/2023
State Sen. Clarence Lam, a Maryland Democrat who is a physician at Johns Hopkins, speaks during a news conference about a package of health care legislation on Jan. 31, 2023, in Annapolis. Lam has expressed concern about how well the state will be able get health insurance for up to 80,000 people in Maryland who are now on Medicaid but may not be eligible this spring. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Audit finds delays, lack of oversight in state procurement upgrades under Hogan

12/5/2023
Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. (Photo by Michael Charles/Capital News Service)

Will Moore be first governor in more than a century to not veto a bill?

11/5/2023

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

9/5/2023

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Convicted child rapist, former Baltimore Catholic school teacher dies in prison

15/5/2023

Capital Funding Group closes $32.9M in financing for acquisition of NY nursing f[...]

15/5/2023

Off-campus housing help coming for Morgan St. students

15/5/2023
The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears key hurdle

15/5/2023

Marriott’s quarterly cash dividend gets healthy jump

15/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT