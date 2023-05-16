Unreported Opinions//May 16, 2023
MICHAEL XAVIER HARANT, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 16, 2023
Criminal procedure — Evidence suppression — Articulable suspicion
Michael Xavier Harant, Jr., appellant, was indicted on various drug-related charges arising from a traffic stop based on the status of his driver’s license. Appellant moved to suppress the evidence of contraband seized from the vehicle.
