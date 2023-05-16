RICHARD EUGENE CARTNAIL, JR., v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Unreported Opinions//May 16, 2023

Home>Court opinions>

RICHARD EUGENE CARTNAIL, JR., v. STATE OF MARYLAND

RICHARD EUGENE CARTNAIL, JR., v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By Unreported Opinions

//May 16, 2023

Criminal procedure — Juvenile status — Suppression of evidence

In July of 2020, Appellant, Richard Eugene Cartnail, Jr. (“Cartnail”), was interviewed at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office regarding the death of Ty’Kerria Dawson (“Dawson”), who had been found shot three times in the head. Dawson was found deceased the day before her 18th birthday in a wooded area near Cartnail’s home. During the interview, Cartnail made incriminating statements and confessed to shooting Dawson. Cartnail was charged in the Circuit Court for Frederick County with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a minor, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Read the opinion

-

Related Content

STEWARD E. PUMPHREY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Enhanced penalty -- Illegal sentence Steward E. Pumphrey, appellant, was charged with[...]

May 16, 2023

JAMES M. PHILLIPS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Exculpatory evidence -- Mistrial On the third day of a four-day criminal trial, a det[...]

May 16, 2023

LAWRENCE BANKS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure --Franks hearing -- Clear error A Baltimore City grand jury charged Lawrence Banks (also[...]

May 16, 2023

IN THE MATTER OF PAUL AND CATHERINE MURPHY

Administrative law -- Environmental rules -- Admissibility of evidence Appellants Paul and Catherine Murphy[...]

May 16, 2023

MICHAEL XAVIER HARANT, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Evidence suppression -- Articulable suspicion Michael Xavier Harant, Jr., appellant, [...]

May 16, 2023

CHARLES MITCHELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Bias A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City found Charle[...]

May 16, 2023

Editors Picks

Alsobrooks touts growing coalition days into Senate race

15/5/2023
State Sen. Clarence Lam, a Maryland Democrat who is a physician at Johns Hopkins, speaks during a news conference about a package of health care legislation on Jan. 31, 2023, in Annapolis. Lam has expressed concern about how well the state will be able get health insurance for up to 80,000 people in Maryland who are now on Medicaid but may not be eligible this spring. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Audit finds delays, lack of oversight in state procurement upgrades under Hogan

12/5/2023
Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. (Photo by Michael Charles/Capital News Service)

Will Moore be first governor in more than a century to not veto a bill?

11/5/2023

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

9/5/2023

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on March 16, 2022. Lawsuits have been filed in West Virginia and North Carolina challenging the states' restrictions on the use of abortion pills. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal

16/5/2023
Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential government wrongdoing in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe, leaves federal court in Washington on May 16, 2022. Durham ended his four-year investigation with a report that offers withering criticism of the bureau but a meager court record that fell far short of the former president’s prediction he would uncover the “crime of the century.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Special prosecutor ends Trump-Russia investigation, saying FBI acted hastily

16/5/2023
The healthcare.gov website is seen on Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration says it’s seeing a big uptick in the number of new customers buying private health insurance for 2023 from the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. (AP Photo, File)

Court order that could end ACA preventative care mandate put on hold

16/5/2023
A shopper peruses a mountain bicycle on display in a Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colorado, on May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Retail sales up slightly in April, buoyed by solid job market, lower prices in s[...]

16/5/2023

Convicted child rapist, former Baltimore Catholic school teacher dies in prison

15/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT