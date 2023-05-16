RICHARD EUGENE CARTNAIL, JR., v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Juvenile status — Suppression of evidence

In July of 2020, Appellant, Richard Eugene Cartnail, Jr. (“Cartnail”), was interviewed at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office regarding the death of Ty’Kerria Dawson (“Dawson”), who had been found shot three times in the head. Dawson was found deceased the day before her 18th birthday in a wooded area near Cartnail’s home. During the interview, Cartnail made incriminating statements and confessed to shooting Dawson. Cartnail was charged in the Circuit Court for Frederick County with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a minor, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

