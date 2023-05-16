Unreported Opinions//May 16, 2023
RICHARD EUGENE CARTNAIL, JR., v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 16, 2023
Criminal procedure — Juvenile status — Suppression of evidence
In July of 2020, Appellant, Richard Eugene Cartnail, Jr. (“Cartnail”), was interviewed at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office regarding the death of Ty’Kerria Dawson (“Dawson”), who had been found shot three times in the head. Dawson was found deceased the day before her 18th birthday in a wooded area near Cartnail’s home. During the interview, Cartnail made incriminating statements and confessed to shooting Dawson. Cartnail was charged in the Circuit Court for Frederick County with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a minor, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Criminal procedure -- Enhanced penalty -- Illegal sentence Steward E. Pumphrey, appellant, was charged with[...]
May 16, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Exculpatory evidence -- Mistrial On the third day of a four-day criminal trial, a det[...]
May 16, 2023
Criminal procedure --Franks hearing -- Clear error A Baltimore City grand jury charged Lawrence Banks (also[...]
May 16, 2023
Administrative law -- Environmental rules -- Admissibility of evidence Appellants Paul and Catherine Murphy[...]
May 16, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Evidence suppression -- Articulable suspicion Michael Xavier Harant, Jr., appellant, [...]
May 16, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
Alsobrooks touts growing coalition days into Senate race
15/5/2023
Audit finds delays, lack of oversight in state procurement upgrades under Hogan
12/5/2023
Will Moore be first governor in more than a century to not veto a bill?
11/5/2023
Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax
9/5/2023
Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction
9/5/2023
3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal
16/5/2023
Special prosecutor ends Trump-Russia investigation, saying FBI acted hastily
16/5/2023
Court order that could end ACA preventative care mandate put on hold
16/5/2023
Retail sales up slightly in April, buoyed by solid job market, lower prices in s[...]
16/5/2023
Convicted child rapist, former Baltimore Catholic school teacher dies in prison
15/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar