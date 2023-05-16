Tim’s Furniture Mart coming to Hagerstown Premium Outlets this summer

Hagerstown Premium Outlets features tenants such as adidas, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Gap Outlet, J. Crew Factory, Kate Spade New York, The North Face, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store and Under Armour. (File photo)

Tim’s Furniture Mart, an Elkton-based retailer of home furnishings and flooring, signed a lease with Simon Property Group for 67,320 square feet of space within Hagerstown Premium Outlets, a 100-store outdoor property in Hagerstown.

Tim’s Furniture Mart intends to open within the 485,000-square-foot outlet center, located at the intersection of Interstate 70 and MD Route 65, this summer.

Lee & Associates | Maryland, a commercial real estate brokerage and management firm which was awarded the leasing assignment to fill this vacancy in late 2021, represented the landlord in this transaction. Senior Vice Presidents Bill Harrison and Steve Weiss and Associate Ben Brooks brokered the lease.

Tim’s Furniture Mart is assuming the free-standing space formerly occupied by Wolf’s Furniture. For a short time, the building was most utilized by the Maryland Department of Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Hagerstown Premium Outlets features tenants such as adidas, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Gap Outlet, J. Crew Factory, Kate Spade New York, The North Face, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store and Under Armour. It is located 70 miles from both Baltimore and Washington with nearly 250,000 consumers residing within a 15-mile radius.