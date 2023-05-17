Bethesda tech company lands $92M in equity investment for cloud physical security

Daily Record Staff//May 17, 2023

Bethesda tech company lands $92M in equity investment for cloud physical security

Brivo will use the $92 million investment to grow sales and marketing, accelerate product development and scale support and operational functions, and evaluate strategic acquisitions. (File photo)

Brivo, a Bethesda-based technology company, was included in a $192 million investment by SECOM Co. LTD, one of the largest security integration companies in the world, it was announced Wednesday.

SECOM made a $92 million primary equity investment in Brivo as well as $100 million in Eagle Eye Networks, one of the largest investments to date in cloud physical security. Both are independent companies with Dean Drako as its majority owner. Drako founded Eagle Eye Networks in 2012 and serves as CEO; he acquired a majority stake in Brivo in 2015 and is chairman.

As independent, open platform companies, Eagle Eye Networks and Brivo integrate with many third-party technology providers, including the leading property management and Proptech platforms. In addition, Eagle Eye and Brivo provide a fully integrated solution that global businesses use to manage risk, identify threats and respond. The companies’ joint capabilities deliver real-time AI-enabled video and access control events analysis, optimizing safety and security.

Brivo will use the investment to grow sales and marketing, accelerate product development and scale support and operational functions, and evaluate strategic acquisitions. Brivo will also use the additional investment to continue expanding in Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, and enhance the smart spaces and AI functionality in the Brivo Access Platform for its enterprise, multifamily, and commercial real estate customers.

Brivo created the cloud-based access control and smart spaces technology category more than 20 years ago and remains the global leader serving commercial real estate, multifamily residential and large distributed enterprises. The company’s comprehensive product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employee and tenant experience and improve the safety of all people and assets in the built environment.

Brivo’s building access platform is now the digital foundation for the largest collection of customer facilities in the world, protecting more than 450 million square feet across 60 countries.

