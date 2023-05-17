Unreported Opinions//May 17, 2023
IN RE: K.C.
//May 17, 2023
Criminal law — Restitution — Ability to pay
Found by the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, sitting as the juvenile court, to have been involved in five acts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, K.C., appellant, presents for our review a single issue: whether the court erred in ordering restitution.
Criminal procedure -- Unlawful search -- Conditional plea Appellant, Raymond Thompson, entered a conditiona[...]
May 17, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Juvenile status -- Suppression of evidence In July of 2020, Appellant, Richard Eugene[...]
May 16, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Enhanced penalty -- Illegal sentence Steward E. Pumphrey, appellant, was charged with[...]
May 16, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Exculpatory evidence -- Mistrial On the third day of a four-day criminal trial, a det[...]
May 16, 2023
Criminal procedure --Franks hearing -- Clear error A Baltimore City grand jury charged Lawrence Banks (also[...]
May 16, 2023
