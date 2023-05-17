LUIS A. RAMIREZ v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Substance abuse treatment — Ex Post Facto Clause

Luis A. Ramirez, appellant, appeals from the denial, by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, of a petition for commitment for substance abuse treatment pursuant to Md. Code (1982, 2019 Repl. Vol., 2021 Supp.), §§ 8-505 and 8-507 of the Health General Article (“HG”).

Read the opinion