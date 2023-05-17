Unreported Opinions//May 17, 2023
MAUSEAN CARTER v. OFFICE OF THE STATE ATTORNEY, et al
//May 17, 2023
Criminal procedure — Constitutional rights — Prosecutorial immunity
In 2019, a jury convicted Mausean Carter, appellant, of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, and related handgun offenses. In 2021, appellant filed a civil complaint in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City against the Office of the State’s Attorney and Traci L. Robinson, Esq., the prosecutor in his criminal case (collectively “appellees”), claiming that certain statements
that Robinson made at this trial constituted “legal malpractice” and “perjury” and violated his constitutional rights.
