May 18, 2023

Daily Record Staff//May 17, 2023

May 18, 2023

May 18, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//May 17, 2023

A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Declaring a mission to liberate "Taco Tuesday" for all, Taco Bell asked U.S. regulators on May 16, 2023, to force Wyoming-based Taco John's to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors

Taco Bell is asking U.S. regulators to force a Wyoming-based fast-food chain to abandon its longstanding claim[...]

May 17, 2023

St. John Properties breaks ground on 47-acre development phase of Utah project

Baltimore-based St. John Properties Inc. joined with Utah elected officials and community leaders to unveil pl[...]

May 17, 2023

Bethesda tech company lands $92M in equity investment for cloud physical security

Bethesda-based Brivowas included in a $192 million investment by SECOM Co. LTD.

May 17, 2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman

Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman joins Sloane Brown to talk about how she's been settling into her ne[...]

May 17, 2023
Gregory Becker, former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, arrives to testify to a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing examining the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank on May 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Bank execs blame panicked depositors, but senators blame them

Executives from two large U.S. banks that failed dramatically in March appeared in front of the Senate Banking[...]

May 16, 2023

Tim’s Furniture Mart coming to Hagerstown Premium Outlets this summer

Tim’s Furniture Mart, an Elkton-based retailer of home furnishings and flooring, signed a lease with Simon P[...]

May 16, 2023

Jury awards $8.5M to Maryland woman after contracting genital herpes from ex-boy[...]

17/5/2023

BPW grants $800,000 to man wrongfully imprisoned 8 years

17/5/2023

17/5/2023

Speaking invite to prosecutor Leo Wise stirs turmoil in Baltimore law clubs

16/5/2023

Bates-backed tougher gun penalties become law

16/5/2023

17/5/2023

St. John Properties breaks ground on 47-acre development phase of Utah project

17/5/2023

Trust in Supreme Court fell to lowest point in 50 years after abortion decision,[...]

17/5/2023

Supreme Court lets Illinois keep ban on sale of some semiautomatic guns for now

17/5/2023
Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses with books, including "The Bluest Eye," by Toni Morrison, that have been the subject of complaints from parents, on Dec. 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

PEN America, Penguin Random House sue Florida school district over book bans

17/5/2023

