NIH awards $14.4M for UMSOM, Hopkins genetic variation project

Daily Record Staff//May 17, 2023

NIH awards $14.4M for UMSOM, Hopkins genetic variation project

NIH awards $14.4M for UMSOM, Hopkins genetic variation project

By Daily Record Staff

//May 17, 2023

The National Disease Research Interchange (NDRI), in collaboration with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, has been awarded a research grant of $14.4 million by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) with a goal to transform our knowledge of how much genetic variation there is in cells and tissues throughout our bodies.

The five-year award is part of a new NIH Common Fund program called the Somatic Mosaicism across Human Tissues (SMaHT) Network. The initiative will provide the first comprehensive public resource for analyzing genetic variation due to somatic mosaicism in human tissues from all developmental layers in the human body.

Somatic mosaicism is a phenomenon caused by spontaneous mutations in the DNA sequence in cells after fertilization. These genetic alterations create a “mosaic” of cells with distinct genotypes during development and aging. Although somatic mutations are widespread and common during normal development, their implications on disease and human health are still largely unknown.

NDRI, along with collaborators at the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, will serve as the Tissue Procurement Center (TPC) for the SMaHT Network. NDRI will work with a network of organ procurement organizations to collect, store, and distribute multiple healthy tissues across body systems from a diverse pool of at least 150 organ and tissue donors. Brain tissue processing and biobanking along with pathology analysis of all tissue samples will be led by experts at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

The SMaHT Network also includes an Ethical, Legal, Social Implications (ELSI) study to further our understanding of human tissue donation for genetic research. The SMaHT ELSI study will evaluate tissue requesters and family decision makers with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion to gain broad perspectives on ELSI factors for tissue donation.

Dr. Raquel Hernandez, associate professor of pediatrics and director of the Center for Pediatric Health Equity Research at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, adds that their ELSI team is excited to implement its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 360-degree model in this project. This will be used to conduct focus groups and interviews with donor families, tissue requesters, and community members to explore attitudes, knowledge, and beliefs related to tissue donation studies focused on somatic tissue variation.

The goal of this work is aimed at finding greater support for families and teams in end-of-life conversations related to tissue donation and genomic research.

The SMaHT Network joins other large-scale initiatives supported by the NIH aiming to map human development. The data from the SMaHT project will create an unparalleled research resource for the advancement of our understanding of somatic mosaicism.

