Sloane Brown//May 17, 2023
Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman
By Special to The Daily Record
//Sloane Brown
//May 17, 2023
Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman joins Sloane Brown to talk about how she’s been settling into her new job, dealing with its wide-ranging responsibilities and setting new goals there — and what surprises she’s already encountered.
