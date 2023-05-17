Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman

Sloane Brown//May 17, 2023

By Special to The Daily Record

//Sloane Brown

//May 17, 2023

Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman joins Sloane Brown to talk about how she’s been settling into her new job, dealing with its wide-ranging responsibilities and setting new goals there — and what surprises she’s already encountered.

This item is part of The Daily Record’s video series, Off the Record with Sloane Brown.

 

Renée Hutchins, dean of the University of Maryland Carey School of Law, joins Sloane Brown to talk about why she returned to take over that role, why she is so passionate about the field of law, and what her professional – and personal – goals are these days.

Dr. Mohan Suntha joins Sloane Brown to talk about his role as president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, and how his work as a radiation oncologist helped prepare him for some of the challenges he has faced leading the system through the COVID-19 crisis.

