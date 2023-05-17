QUARRAN ALLEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Motion for new trial — Bias and prejudice

Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Quarran Allen, appellant, was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of a child under thirteen years of age, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. His sole claim on appeal is that the court abused its discretion in denying his motion for a new trial.

