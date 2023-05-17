Unreported Opinions//May 17, 2023
QUARRAN ALLEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 17, 2023
Criminal law — Motion for new trial — Bias and prejudice
Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Quarran Allen, appellant, was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of a child under thirteen years of age, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. His sole claim on appeal is that the court abused its discretion in denying his motion for a new trial.
Criminal procedure -- Constitutional rights -- Prosecutorial immunity In 2019, a jury convicted Mausean Car[...]
May 17, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Dimunition of credits Dennis James Vass, appellant, appeals the d[...]
May 17, 2023
Civil litigation -- Use of property -- Nuisance Martha Copeland appeals from a judgment of the Circuit Cour[...]
May 17, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Substance abuse evaluation -- Ex Post Facto Clause Trey Jamal Robinson appeals the de[...]
May 17, 2023
Criminal law -- Illegal sentence -- Law-of-the-case doctrine Warren Matthew Giddings, appellant, appeals fr[...]
May 17, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman
17/5/2023
Speaking invite to prosecutor Leo Wise stirs turmoil in Baltimore law clubs
16/5/2023
Bates-backed tougher gun penalties become law
16/5/2023
Moore signs gun restrictions, prompting immediate NRA suit
16/5/2023
Alsobrooks touts growing coalition days into Senate race
15/5/2023
Video shows Baltimore officer shot armed teen from behind
16/5/2023
Wounded man who invaded Senate with knife gets prison
16/5/2023
Heads of failed banks questioned on executive pay at Senate hearing
16/5/2023
Tim’s Furniture Mart coming to Hagerstown Premium Outlets this summer
16/5/2023
3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal
16/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar