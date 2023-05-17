RAYMOND THOMPSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Unreported Opinions//May 17, 2023

RAYMOND THOMPSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By Unreported Opinions

//May 17, 2023

Criminal procedure — Unlawful search — Conditional plea

Appellant, Raymond Thompson, entered a conditional plea to illegal possession of a regulated firearm and was sentenced to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. His sole contention on appeal is that the circuit court erred in denying his motion to suppress a
firearm that was seized from his waistband following a traffic stop.

