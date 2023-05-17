St. John Properties breaks ground on 47-acre development phase of Utah project

Baltimore-based St. John Properties Inc. joined with Utah elected officials and community leaders to unveil plans and break ground on the newest phase of the Valley Grove mixed-use project in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Fronting Interstate 15, “Phase VI” will consist of approximately 47 acres of mixed-use development featuring commercial office and retail space, luxury residential, and a central promenade which will pay homage to the State of Utah and surrounding community.

Development of Valley Grove began in 2016 and includes 128 total acres. Upon completion St. John Properties’ investment will surpass $1.2 billion and include over 1.5 million square feet of Class ‘A’ office, flex/R&D, and retail space within Pleasant Grove, hosting more than 10,000 tenant employees. The next phase is a unique combination of commercial and residential that is expected to fill quickly, based on St. John Properties’ current 90+ percent occupancy of commercial space within Valley Grove.

During the groundbreaking event, St. John Properties presented the Alpine School District with a donation of $25,000 for maintenance and preservation of the “G” – one of the most iconic landmarks in Pleasant Grove and Utah County.