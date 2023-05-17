Unreported Opinions//May 17, 2023
TREY JAMAL ROBINSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 17, 2023
Criminal procedure — Substance abuse evaluation — Ex Post Facto Clause
Trey Jamal Robinson appeals the denial of his petition for substance abuse evaluation by the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. The State maintains the decision is not appealable and moves to dismiss the appeal.
