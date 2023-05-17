UMD names new associate provost, dean of graduate school

Daily Record Staff//May 17, 2023

UMD names new associate provost, dean of graduate school

UMD names new associate provost, dean of graduate school

By Daily Record Staff

//May 17, 2023

The University of Maryland has named Stephen Roth associate provost and dean of the graduate school, effective July 1.

Roth currently serves as principal associate dean, associate dean for academic and faculty affairs, and director of the public health science program in the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health (SPH). He has contributed significantly to the school’s graduate programs, and under his leadership the school has seen a 64 percent increase in graduate enrollments over the past seven years.

Stephen Roth, incoming associate provost and dean of the graduate school at the University of Maryland. (File photo)

He restructured and broadened the SPH Graduate Student Advisory Council to involve more voices, including part-time, online, and early stage graduate students. During his tenure, he developed and launched new degree and dual-degree programs, including a dual master’s program with the School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation and a Bachelor of Science-Master of Public Health accelerated program within SPH that has allowed more than 100 students to reduce the time and cost of completing their M.P.H. degree.

Roth has also focused his efforts on fostering academic excellence within the school, including securing funding to develop inclusive student engagement programs that provide co-curricular professional development opportunities for students across SPH. He also launched faculty development programs for teaching and promotion to support tenure track and professional track faculty beyond individual mentoring relationships, and Roth led the revision and approval of the SPH’s professional track faculty evaluation and promotion policy.

He is also a professor of kinesiology and affiliate faculty for the Neuroscience and Cognitive Science graduate program, and his scholarly research focuses on human genetic variation and its implications for health and exercise-related traits. His previous leadership roles with SPH have included interim director of the Maryland Institute for Applied Environmental Health, associate dean for educational innovation, and associate chair and graduate director for the Department of Kinesiology. Roth also served as director of outreach and instructional innovation for the university’s Teaching and Learning Transformation Center.

