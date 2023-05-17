Unreported Opinions//May 17, 2023
WARREN MATTHEW GIDDINGS v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 17, 2023
Criminal law — Illegal sentence — Law-of-the-case doctrine
Warren Matthew Giddings, appellant, appeals from an order by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County denying his motion to correct an illegal sentence.
May 16, 2023
