‘Well-being is for everyone’: CareFirst adds range of emotional and mental health tools

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and if the past few years have taught business leaders anything, it is that a focus on employee mental health is a solid investment in the overall health of the company.

Maryland insurance provider CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield agrees, and that is why they have recently added Los Angeles-based WellSet, a digital holistic health studio, to their portfolio of offerings for employer health plans.

“We continually review our well-being product portfolio to ensure we are providing meaningful programs and services to our members and new offerings to employer groups,” said Mallory Kusterer, director, specialty markets at CareFirst. “WellSet brings a unique offering to the market that complements core medical benefits by providing holistic therapies, which our members are frequently paying out of pocket for, to support their overall well-being.”

WellSet offers more than 20 different emotional and mental health tools for users, delivered through live and on-demand online classes. The company specifically focuses on modalities proven to be effective through science and evidence-based research.

“Almost all of our modalities, even our movement ones, like myofascial release or yoga, are all mindfulness techniques,” said Tegan Bukowski, co-founder and CEO of WellSet. “Recent studies have shown that mindfulness techniques can be as effective as anxiety drugs at treating anxiety.”

Classes on the app range from yoga or meditation to lesser-known practices like emotional feedback tapping, or EFT, as well as hypnotherapy, breath work and mindfulness coaching.

“Providing on-demand and live holistic services that will support our members is a great addition to the wellness programs that we offer,” said Kim Bradley, director of total rewards for CareFirst.

Bukowski said that one of the key benefits for employers is the ability to provide access to all of these classes at a fraction of the cost, and effort, of finding practitioners and offering them individually. And all of WellSet’s teachers are vetted and reviewed to ensure they have the necessary expertise and credentials to teach these topics.

“We are a curated platform,” said Bukowski. “That’s really important, especially with mental and emotional health, because a lot of people are finding their content in places like Tiktok and Instagram. This can be really dangerous because you just don’t know who to trust.”

For Bukowski, mental and emotional health are closely connected to physical health, a lesson she learned personally as a young adult.

“I had a health issue that I was really struggling with. I was getting hospitalized for weeks at a time, and doctors just didn’t have an answer for me. They would put me on steroids, they’d put me on morphine and then just release me out to the world with no guidance,” Bukowski said.

“I started to realize there needed to be a shift around how holistic and preventative care is delivered to individuals. And that extends across the board to the mind-body-emotional side of things, especially for people who are experiencing chronic diseases.”

WellSet offers modalities that a primary care doctor or mental health therapist might recommend to patients. By combining such a variety of classes in one location, Bukowski said, WellSet is making it easier to access care and closing gaps for communities that are underserved by wellness and holistic practices.

“A lot of wellness companies are very expensive and therefore only options for people who can afford it. We believe that well-being is for everyone, for people from all sorts of different backgrounds and different income levels. It shouldn’t be scary for all of those different types of people to get care.”

The company is optimistic about future growth, especially given the current focus on employee retention in the face of the Great Resignation and post-COVID workplace. A recent survey reported by the Office of the U.S. Surgeon General states that 81% of workers will be looking for workplaces that support mental health. WellSet supports employers in engaging employees to utilize the classes, providing education and communications support to HR and wellness teams at the business.

Businesses can partner with WellSet even if it is not offered through their insurance provider. Bukowski said many companies enroll directly and offer the services to employees outside of insurance. Individuals can also sign up, but WellSet is focused on growing relationships with employers and insurance companies – allowing them to extend the benefits of mental and emotional health services to even more people.