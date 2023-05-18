Unreported Opinions//May 18, 2023
ASHTON S. v. STATE
//May 18, 2023
Criminal procedure — Jury bias — Reasonable inferences
On September 23, 2019, a jury in the Circuit Court for Cecil County found Ashton S. (“Mr. S.”), appellant, guilty of two counts of second-degree attempted rape, sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of third-degree sexual offense, sodomy, two counts of second-degree child abuse, and second-degree assault. Mr. S. was sentenced on February 25, 2022, and he filed this timely appeal.
Workers' compensation -- Death benefits -- Dependency status This case arises from an award by the Maryland[...]
May 18, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Inadmissible hearsay -- Mistrial A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County con[...]
May 18, 2023
Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Amended indictment Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court f[...]
May 18, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Production of documents -- Alford plea In 2011, Stephen Nivens, appellant, pleaded gu[...]
May 18, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Sentencing postponement -- Mitigation Devante Deaver, appellant, was convicted by a j[...]
May 18, 2023
