ASHTON S. v. STATE

Criminal procedure — Jury bias — Reasonable inferences

On September 23, 2019, a jury in the Circuit Court for Cecil County found Ashton S. (“Mr. S.”), appellant, guilty of two counts of second-degree attempted rape, sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of third-degree sexual offense, sodomy, two counts of second-degree child abuse, and second-degree assault. Mr. S. was sentenced on February 25, 2022, and he filed this timely appeal.

Read the opinion