Bon Secours Mercy Health to expand ambulatory surgical center footprint

Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the U.S. which operates Bon Secours Hospital-Baltimore, and Compass Surgical Partners, an independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) management partner, Thursday announced a partnership to expand outpatient surgical care.

Together, BSMH and Compass Surgical Partners are planning to partner on multiple ASC projects in 2023, with additional projects to follow in 2024 and beyond.

BSMH is one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry’s care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Maryland, Florida, Kentucky, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland.

Moving a patient’s surgical procedure, when applicable, from a hospital outpatient setting to an ASC allows patients’ pre- and post-op care to be more highly tailored to a particular procedure, and physicians are able to operate with their own teams in customized operating rooms. The result is a patient-focused care model that is both convenient and cost-efficient in a setting that many physicians also prefer.