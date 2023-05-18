Unreported Opinions//May 18, 2023
CHRISTOPHER JAMES ENGLES v. STATE OF MARYLAND
Criminal procedure — Inadmissible hearsay — Mistrial
A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County convicted appellant, Christopher James Engles, of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence.
