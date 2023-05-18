Harford County development adding $70M senior housing project

Daily Record Staff//May 18, 2023

Home>Business>

Harford County development adding $70M senior housing project

Other elements of James Run, in addition to the new $70 million senior living project, include more than 57,000 square feet of retail space featuring sit-down, fast-casual and quick-service restaurants, more than 20,000 square feet of office/medical space, various other boutiques and shops and a five-story hotel and conference center with 125 rooms. (Submitted photo)

Harford County development adding $70M senior housing project

By Daily Record Staff

//May 18, 2023

A $70 million independent living and assisted living project featuring 160 apartments is coming to James Run, a 108-acre mixed-use development currently under development in Harford County.

Orlando, Florida-based Park Avenue Lifestyle, in partnership with Bob Bourne and the Bourne Financial Group, are proceeding with its five-story senior housing residence concept. The land sale was brokered by Hogan Companies.

The project will include a memory care neighborhood, on-site fitness center offering health and wellness programming, various multi-use space for events and activities, multiple outdoor courtyards and walking paths providing connectivity to the community. Residents will have access to a range of dining options including an in-house restaurant and pub. The ownership group currently operates senior living facilities in Arizona, North Carolina, Oregon Tennessee and Washington.

At final build-out, which is expected to occur in 2025, approximately 1,500 people are expected to live in James Run. Residential asset classes include approximately 190 age-targeted villas and 80 townhomes; 304 multifamily units and a 160-bed independent and assisted living project. The James Run Apartments will be managed by Thomas Builders Inc.

Other elements include more than 57,000 square feet of retail space featuring sit-down, fast-casual and quick-service restaurants, more than 20,000 square feet of office/medical space, various other boutiques and shops and a five-story hotel and conference center with 125 rooms.

With this recent activity, James Run is approximately 50% complete.

p

Related Content

Univest to open 1st financial center in Md. 

Univest will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to officially opening the Greenspring Valley Financial Cen[...]

May 18, 2023

IonQ Aria quantum computer now available on Amazon Braket

College Park-based IonQ announced the availability of its IonQ Aria quantum computer on Amazon Braket, the qua[...]

May 18, 2023
Charging Station

Potomac Edison incentivizing off-peak EV charging

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. which serves about 285,000 customers in seven Maryland cou[...]

May 18, 2023

Montgomery County launches integrated microgrid infrastructure project

AlphaStruxure, an Energy as a Service (EaaS) company, and Montgomery County Thursday announced an integrated [...]

May 18, 2023

McCormick’s chief administrative officer to retire

McCormick & Company, Inc. announced that Malcolm Swift, the company’s president of Global Flavor Soluti[...]

May 18, 2023
A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Declaring a mission to liberate "Taco Tuesday" for all, Taco Bell asked U.S. regulators on May 16, 2023, to force Wyoming-based Taco John's to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors

Taco Bell is asking U.S. regulators to force a Wyoming-based fast-food chain to abandon its longstanding claim[...]

May 17, 2023

Editors Picks

Prince George's County Circuit Judge Sean D. Wallace will be the first American to serve full-time on the United Nations Dispute Tribunal. (Contributed photo)

Prince George’s County judge will be first American to serve full time on [...]

18/5/2023

BPW grants $800,000 to man wrongfully imprisoned 8 years

17/5/2023

Jury awards $8.5M to Maryland woman after contracting genital herpes from ex-boy[...]

17/5/2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman

17/5/2023

Speaking invite to prosecutor Leo Wise stirs turmoil in Baltimore law clubs

16/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Univest to open 1st financial center in Md. 

18/5/2023

Harford County development adding $70M senior housing project

18/5/2023

IonQ Aria quantum computer now available on Amazon Braket

18/5/2023
Charging Station

Potomac Edison incentivizing off-peak EV charging

18/5/2023

Montgomery County launches integrated microgrid infrastructure project

18/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT