Harford County development adding $70M senior housing project

A $70 million independent living and assisted living project featuring 160 apartments is coming to James Run, a 108-acre mixed-use development currently under development in Harford County.

Orlando, Florida-based Park Avenue Lifestyle, in partnership with Bob Bourne and the Bourne Financial Group, are proceeding with its five-story senior housing residence concept. The land sale was brokered by Hogan Companies.

The project will include a memory care neighborhood, on-site fitness center offering health and wellness programming, various multi-use space for events and activities, multiple outdoor courtyards and walking paths providing connectivity to the community. Residents will have access to a range of dining options including an in-house restaurant and pub. The ownership group currently operates senior living facilities in Arizona, North Carolina, Oregon Tennessee and Washington.

At final build-out, which is expected to occur in 2025, approximately 1,500 people are expected to live in James Run. Residential asset classes include approximately 190 age-targeted villas and 80 townhomes; 304 multifamily units and a 160-bed independent and assisted living project. The James Run Apartments will be managed by Thomas Builders Inc.

Other elements include more than 57,000 square feet of retail space featuring sit-down, fast-casual and quick-service restaurants, more than 20,000 square feet of office/medical space, various other boutiques and shops and a five-story hotel and conference center with 125 rooms.

With this recent activity, James Run is approximately 50% complete.