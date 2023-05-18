IonQ Aria quantum computer now available on Amazon Braket

College Park-based IonQ announced the availability of its IonQ Aria quantum computer on Amazon Braket, the quantum computing service of American Web Services.

IonQ Aria, the company’s most powerful commercial quantum computer, joins its predecessor IonQ Harmony as the second IonQ quantum system available on Amazon Braket. The availability of both systems is designed to ensure that users with varying needs and resources can run workloads in the quantum system best suited for their specific use cases. Additionally, IonQ’s error mitigation techniques can help manage the impact of coherent errors at the circuit level.

Earlier this year, IonQ announced plans to invest $1 billion in the Pacific Northwest over the next decade, beginning with the opening of a 65-unit quantum computing manufacturing facility just outside of Seattle in Bothell, Washington. Additionally, IonQ is also an early member of the Northwest Quantum Nexus alongside partners such as AWS, University of Oregon, University of Washington, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Washington State University.