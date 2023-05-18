Montgomery bar association crafts a diverse leadership team

The lack of diversity in executive leadership across organizations in Maryland has been well reported, including in a recent study by the Executive Alliance that revealed fewer than 25% of executive leadership positions in publicly traded companies are held by women.

The Bar Association of Montgomery County is bucking that trend.

Like many long-standing institutions, the bar association leadership has traditionally been white and male. But as Montgomery County’s demographics have become more diverse in recent years, so, too, has the bar association’s leadership.

BAMC’s current president is a Black woman; the president-elect is a member of the LGBTQ+ community; and the following president is a Hispanic woman.

“Ultimately, what we all want is for the makeup of our bar to be reflective of our community at large, and for much of history that has not been the case,” said Stephanie Perry, BAMC’s current president and an estates and trusts lawyer. “I don’t like to say that I’m the first, because it seems like that’s much overdue, but I am glad that we won’t ever have to say that again.”

Bringing together members of the legal profession for engagement and education, the bar association provides opportunities for its approximately 1,800 members to learn, network, and serve the community. It also provides members with a collective voice on issues affecting their practice areas, such as judicial selections and proposed legislation.

Jennifer Fairfax, president-elect and adoption and surrogacy attorney, is the first member of the LGBTQ+ community to lead the organization. She points out that diversity also extends to the types of law practices represented in the leadership.

“Historically, the bar association was led with a certain subset of practice areas,” said Fairfax. Now, we have an estate planner, an adoption surrogacy attorney, a female family lawyer who does criminal law. With that, you get those different thoughts, different perspectives, more creative ideas. People can collaborate differently, think outside the box, and create new boxes.”

Perry added, “You better serve your community, better serve each other, and have better legal practices in general when we are diverse – in our thinking, our race, gender, orientation, all of these things just make us better legal professionals, in my opinion.”

Pilar Nichols, who practices family and criminal law, will follow Fairfax as president in two years. For her, being a part of the leadership team carries meaning for her whole family.

“My mom fled Chile under a dictatorship, and in two years her daughter will be president of the Bar Association of Montgomery County,” said Nichols. “My brother and my sister came here when they were very little, and I don’t think that they ever envisioned that someone in their family would have been a lawyer, much less, leading the organization of lawyers in a particular county.”

Over the past several years, the Bar Association of Montgomery County has made a purposeful effort to incorporate diversity as a large part of its strategic plan. Perry said that creating an environment where diversity can thrive does not happen by accident.

“I remember very vividly sitting down to talk about who was going to be on the strategic planning committee,” said Perry, who noticed that the prior planning committees had not had broad representation. “I think that that made a huge impact on what our end result looked like in terms of our plan.”

With today’s often divisive political and cultural debates – of which the nation’s judicial system has been caught up in — leading an organization like the bar association comes with some unprecedented challenges. Members of BAMC’s leadership team is ready to take an active role in addressing those issues. The charitable arm of the association, the Bar Foundation of Montgomery County, has created a Racial Justice Council that focuses on bringing members together to learn and facilitating discussions.

“The most dangerous expression in life is this is how we’ve always done it,” said Nichols. “I think that a lot of people have lost faith in the justice system, the police, all of those things. The worst thing we can do is sweep it under the rug. As a bar association, we have to help with the confidence that people have in the justice system.”

Fairfax, whose clients range from women who are unhoused to the extremely wealthy, said she is able to bring a wider perspective to conversations about equality and justice.

“It’s really important to validate what people are feeling and what they’ve experienced in the past, and to be intentional in addressing and talking about those things,” she said. “We’re going to talk about the problems, and the issues, and the challenges, and the roadblocks and move forward.”

For all three women, membership in the bar association has made their legal careers richer and more engaging. The opportunities to build camaraderie with attorneys practicing across the spectrum of legal practice is one of the most valuable aspects.

“If you go through your career only being engaged in those organizations that are specific to your practice area, then all of the people that you know do what you do,” said Perry. “One of the most rewarding parts of being involved in the bar association has been getting broader exposure to other attorneys practicing in different areas. I’m now a better practitioner because I can serve as a better resource for my clients.”