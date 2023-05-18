Montgomery County launches integrated microgrid infrastructure project

The integrated microgrid infrastructure project is expected to begin construction in the fourth quarter this year and be in operation by by the first quarter of 2025. The announcement of this project follows the launch of the Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot, the county's first fully constructed microgrid-powered bus depot, in October of last year, which was also led by AlphaStruxure. (Submitted photo)

AlphaStruxure, an Energy as a Service (EaaS) company, and Montgomery County Thursday announced an integrated microgrid infrastructure project featuring electric bus charging and on-site green hydrogen production powered by solar and battery energy storage for the county’s Equipment Maintenance and Transit Operation Center (EMTOC).

This is one of three transit bus depots in Ride-On Montgomery’s network and the fifth largest County owned energy consumer. By 2035, the site is projected to accommodate more than 200 mixed-fleet vehicles.

This project is expected to begin construction in the fourth quarter this year and be in operation by by the first quarter of 2025.

The announcement of this innovative project follows the launch of the Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot, the county’s first fully constructed microgrid-powered bus depot, in October of last year, which was also led by AlphaStruxure.

Comprising 5 MWDC of rooftop and canopy solar generation, 2 MW/7.35 MWh battery energy storage, existing backup generation, and up to 4.5 MW of charging capacity, the EMTOC microgrid will provide sustainable, resilient power to a mixed fleet of battery electric and fuel cell electric buses (FCEB) as well as EMTOC’s five existing buildings.

The microgrid will be interconnected to the Pepco utility and is engineered to operate in island mode indefinitely, ensuring uninterrupted service for the county’s constituents during extended grid or power outages and emergency situations. The microgrid’s solar generation will also provide power for the on-site production of green hydrogen, a resilient power source to FCEBs that have a greater range over battery electric buses, necessary for longer bus routes. A FCEB is a zero-emissions vehicle, powered by hydrogen and oxygen, and emits only water.